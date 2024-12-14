Lulu Mall opens in Kottayam, Kerala

Covering an area of over 2.5 lakh sq. ft., the new Lulu Mall will feature more than 20 egional, national, and international brands

Bengaluru: Multinational conglomerate company Lulu Group has unveiled its newest neighbourhood shopping mall in Kottayam, Kerala.

Covering an area of over 2.5 lakh sq. ft., the mall will feature more than 20 brands spanning regional, national, and international names in fashion, lifestyle, and beauty, including SWA Diamonds, Celio, Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, and Mamaearth.

“Lulu Mall Kottayam opens its doors for customers today, 14 December 2024. Lulu Hypermarket is ready to serve you with all the best to make your everyday shopping experience world class,” said Shibu Philips, director – shopping malls at Lulu Group India, in a LinkedIn post.

The newly opened mall is part of Lulu Group’s mini-mall expansion strategy targeting Kerala’s tier-3 markets. Designed in a compact format, its primary focus is on Lulu Hypermarket and daily shopping needs.

The 1.4 lakh sq. ft. Lulu Hypermarket, along with Lulu Fashion Store, Lulu Connect, and Funtura, will serve as the mall’s anchor stores, marking their debut in Kottayam. Read more about the mall here.

Kottayam is now the 10th city in India where Lulu Group established a presence, after Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Palakkad, and Kozhikode.