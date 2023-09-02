From model to multihyphenate mogul: Priyanka Chopra’s trailblazing journey

Beyond her film endeavors, a substantial portion of the actress’s earnings stems from her entrepreneurial pursuits and brand endorsements

Priyanka Chopra, acclaimed for her roles as an actress, model, producer, and philanthropist, stands tall as the champion of the Miss World 2000 pageant and ranks among the most highly-paid celebrities in India. The 41-year old, multihyphenate commands an astonishing net worth of Rs 620 crore.

Chopra stepped into the world of cinema in 2002, with the Tamil film ‘Thamizhan’. The subsequent year witnessed her Bollywood debut in “The Hero: Love Story of a Spy.” While her Hollywood journey initially posed challenges, Priyanka Chopra’s perseverance bore fruit as she achieved worldwide acclaim in 2015 for her lead role in the television series ‘Quantico’.

Beyond her film endeavors, a substantial portion of the actress’s earnings stems from her entrepreneurial pursuits and brand endorsements. Priyanka Chopra’s portfolio boasts collaborations with notable names including Garnier, Appy Fizz, Colgate, Schmitten, Pantene, and a range of other brands.

Her repertoire encompasses a haircare brand named Anomaly, a New York City-based restaurant named Sona, and a prolific production house by the name of Purple Pebble Pictures. Notably, she also holds an investment stake in the dating app Bumble and has ventured into the realm of homeware with her brand, Sona Home.

