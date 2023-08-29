Puma opens outlet on Jaipur-Delhi highway

The 5,000 sq ft Puma store is located at Upvan, a strip mall near Behror

New Delhi: International sportswear brand Puma has opened an outlet on a strip mall on the Jaipur-Delhi highway, leasing advisory CRA Realtors announced on social media. The 5,000 sq. ft. outlet is located at Upvan, a pitstop in Behror that falls on the busy Jaipur-Delhi highway. According to National Highways for Electric Vehicles data, 1,00,000 vehicles run on the Jaipur- Delhi-Agra corridor on a daily basis, making it an attractive retail location.

“We are excited and very happy to announce the opening of 5000 sq.ft of #puma outlet at Behror (Jaipur-Delhi) highway at Upvan. Upvan is a great pitstop at Jaipur-Delhi highway with many food options like BK, Haldirams, Starbucks, Skechers and shopping,” CRA Realtors wrote on Linkedin while sharing pictures of the new Puma store.

CRA Realtors specialises in retail leasing, food and beverages leasing, Mall advisory, and corporate leasing and works with a wide range of leading brands including Puma, Rare Rabit, The Body Shop, Van Heusen and Pepe Jeans among others.

Founded in 1948 by Rudolf Dassler Puma is a multinational corporation that designs and manufactures athletic and casual footwear, apparel and accessories. The Group owns the brands Puma, Cobra Golf and stichd. It distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs about 20,000 people worldwide and is headquartered in Germany. It entered the Indian market in 2006 and as of 9 August operated 582 stores in India. It also retails through marketplaces, Puma.com and PUMA shopping app.

In May, Puma India announced the appointment of Karthik Balagopalan as its new managing director who replaced Abhishek Ganguly, who held position since 2014. Ganguly, who has worked for Puma’s Indian business for 17 years, is leaving Puma to pursue a career as an entrepreneur at his own venture. Read more about it here.