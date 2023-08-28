Value retailer Citykart records double-digit sales growth in Q1 FY23

Citykart expanded its product offering to include non-apparel categories like footwear, luggage, cosmetics, and household goods which it feels has helped increase the growth

Bengaluru: Indian fashion retailer Citykart has recorded double-digit sales growth in the first quarter (Q1) of fiscal year (FY) 2023, the company said in a press release on Monday.

“We are delighted to inform you that in Q1 of FY 2023-24, we have witnessed good sales growth versus the previous year in the various states where we operate. We witnessed good traction towards our offering from existing and new customers during the first 3 months of the year,” said Sudhanshu Agarwal, chief executive officer of Citykart.

The retailer expanded its product offering to include non-apparel categories like footwear, luggage, cosmetics, and household goods, which has also contributed to the steady increase in sales and new customer additions each month.

“We firmly believe that the primary reason for our growth momentum is our unwavering focus on customer satisfaction,” added Agarwal.

Delhi-based CityKart was founded in 2015 by Agarwal focusing on family fashion in tier-II and tier-III cities. Today the retailer operates 93 stores, spread across 71 cities and 7 states including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Assam, Odisha, Tripura, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

Citykart aims to have 300 stores across India by 2026, added the press release. The company plans to fortify its market share in existing cities by adding more stores, as well as aggressively expanding its presence in new cities and states.