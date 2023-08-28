Mamaearth’s sister brand Aqualogica crosses Rs 12.5 crore revenue

Aqualogica, the hydration-based skincare brand by Honasa Consumer that makes Mamaearth has reached the milestone in just 18 months since its inception

New Delhi: Hydration-based skincare brand Aqualogica by Honasa Consumer which owns Mamaearth has announced crossing Rs 12.5 crore monthly revenue milestone in just 18 months since its inception in a release on Friday.

This milestone comes at a time when the brand is expanding beyond 6 ranges and 50 SKUs, along with further strengthening its online presence and expanding its offline network as well. Currently, Aqualogica is catering to over 1.2 million consumers, the release added.

Aqualogica debuted as a hydration-based, digital-first brand catering to the requirements of Indian skin and tropical weather. The brand became one of the first brands to use the Nobel prize-winning Aquaporins-based approach to hydration.

“Honasa Consumer has attained expertise in building brands with a digital-first approach as this allows us to tell our story and connect with consumers directly. We have built playbooks that have been created to launch and scale brands. These playbooks are showing results with every new brand that we launch, Aqualogica being the recent example,” Varun Alagh, Co-founder and CEO, Honasa Consumer Ltd. said.

Water being its main ingredient Aqualogica has launched a campaign called ‘Water for All’, under which every time an order is placed on the website, the brand provides a person in need with access to clean drinking water. Over the last 18 months, the brand has adopted 10 villages and been able to impact 10,000 lives by supplying 2.5 million litres of water.