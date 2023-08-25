Rajasthan’s Bhumika Group enters Delhi NCR

Spanning across an area of five acres, the high street project is strategically positioned with approximately two acres of frontage along Mathura Road

New Delhi: Rajasthan’s retail real estate developer Bhumika Group is launching its latest high street commercial project on Mathura Road in Delhi NCR, the group announced in a release on Tuesday.

Spanning across an area of five acres, the high street project is strategically positioned with approximately two acres of frontage along Mathura Road.

The company claims that the project will be known for its innovative design, impressive scale, and open spaces, bringing luxury retail along with a one-of-a-kind F&B experience.

“We are proud to introduce this exceptional high street project to New Delhi. The development will be carried out in a single phase, with an estimated construction timeline of four years. The total project cost is estimated at Rs 600 crore, and we project the total sales realization for this project to be Rs1000 crores,” Uddhav Poddar, managing director of Bhumika Group said.

Funding for this landmark project will be a combination of pre-sales, internal cash flows, and institutional investments, the release said.

The Group’s latest project, the Urban Square Mall in Udaipur, has achieved 100% occupancy with many leading brands such as Shoppers Stop, Lifestyle, Pantaloon, Reliance, Rare Rabbit, Levi’s, Looks Salon, Starbucks, KFC, Pizza Hut, Chicago Pizza, among others. While Phase 1 of the mall has over 85 brands from India and abroad already operational, the second phase of the mall will also be launched soon.

Bhumika Group is the real estate vertical of the Poddar Group of companies and has diversified business interests spanning construction, warehousing, logistics, mining, textiles and manufacturing.