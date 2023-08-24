Google News
spot_img
spot_img
Fashion & LifestyleLatest News

Apparel company Dennison to unveil Brand Store on the PARIZ Metaverse

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
45
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

The company has collaborated with Trace Network Labs to extend its Web2 digital footprint to the Web3 space

Mumbai: Workwear apparel company, Dennison will launch the Dennison brand Metastore on PARIZ Metaverse on 28 August 2023, the apparel company announced in a press release.

Dennison’s brand store in PARIZ will offer Virtual fashion events, borderless fashion, NFT fashion collections, virtual dressing rooms and virtual fashion ownership.

The company has partnered with Trace Network Labs to build its first brand store in the PARIZ Metaverse for Fashion and Lifestyle.

The collaboration aims to offer an innovative shopping experience for Dennison’s digital collections on its PARIZ metastore, enabling the Brand to extend its already established Web2 digital footprint to the Web3 space as well.

Started in 1988, Dennison offers an affordable range of ready-to-wear workwear apparel line.

Developed by Trace Network Labs, PARIZ is pioneering the new genre of online commerce, that will enable users to buy in the metaverse and get their purchases delivered to their doorstep. PARIZ Metaverse’s technology merges Web 3.0, 3D, AR/VR, and eCommerce, providing an engaging online shopping ecosystem. PARIZ has already onboarded fashion brands like Aditya Birla’s Styleup, Madame and Zivame who have opened their first retail metastores on the Metaverse.

Latest News
Fashion & LifestyleIndiaretailing Bureau -

Reliance Retail launches youth fashion retail format, Yousta

The first Yousta store, opened in Hyderabad, features several tech touch points, including QR-enabled screens for information sharing, self-checkout counters,...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In