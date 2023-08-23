Pet care brand Heads Up For Tails opens new flagship store in Bengaluru

Situated on Vittal Mallya Road, Ashok Nagar, the new outlet is the brand’s largest and 16th outlet in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Pet care brand Heads Up For Tails (HUFT) has launched its latest flagship store in Bengaluru, the retailer said in a press release on Wednesday. The new outlet is situated on Vittal Mallya Road, Ashok Nagar, and is spread across 4,700 sq. ft of retail space.

The store also marks the launch of the brand’s largest and 16th outlet in Bengaluru.

“We mark a milestone with our biggest store in Bengaluru, exquisitely designed and situated in a prime location that is easily accessible to the consumers,” said Rashi Narang, chief executive officer of Heads Up For Tails.

Heads Up For Tails stores offer pet care products, including pet food, accessories, grooming essentials, toys, and bedding.

“The pet-loving population here seeks exceptional products and experiences, and our expansion is not just a strategic move but a testament to our commitment to providing unparalleled quality and fostering long-lasting relationships with our customers,” he added.

Founded in 2008 by Narang and co-founded by Sandeep Atmaram and Ridhima Coelho, HUFT provides solutions for dogs, cats, and small animals across food, treats, toys, walking accessories, litter and supplements. Today the company has a retail presence in 15 cities with 83 stores across the country.

HUFT products are also available for online purchase on their own website huft.com, and across marketplaces like Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit and Dunzo.