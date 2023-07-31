Heads Up For Tails opens its 25th store in Delhi NCR

This latest addition brings Heads Up For Tails’ total store count to 83 stores in India

New Delhi: Pet care brand Heads Up For Tails (HUFT) has opened its 25th store in Delhi NCR, located at Janakpuri, the brand announced in a press release. This latest addition brings the brand’s total store count to 83 stores in India.

“We are delighted to establish our footprint in Janakpuri, which allows us to serve a larger population of pet parents in this region. Guided by our passion for constant innovation, we aim to tailor our offerings to meet the unique needs of every pet and their parents, ensuring the most wholesome and heartwarming experience for Delhi and beyond,” Rashi Narang, founder of Heads Up For Tails said.



HUFT organized launch activities included pet photography, a ball pit for furry friends, a delectable treat bar offering scrumptious pup cakes, adorable paw painting sessions, and hampers for all guests.

Recently, HUFT launched outlets in Ahmedabad and Bengaluru to consolidate its expansion in Gujarat and the southern markets.

Founded by Rashi Narang, and co-founded by Sandeep Atmaram and Ridhima Coelho, HUFT provides a wide range of solutions for dogs, cats, and small animals across food, treats, toys, walking accessories, litter, supplements, etc.

With a presence across 15 cities through more than 75 stores, HUFT is emerging as an important player in India’s Pet Care market, which is projected to grow at a rate of 19.2% CAGR in the next decade.

HUFT’s products are available online as well, on its website huft.com, and across marketplaces like Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, and Dunzo.

It has manufacturing and R&D setups in Delhi and Bengaluru.

In August 2021, HUFT raised $37MM (Rs 277 crores) in a Series round led by Verlinvest and Sequoia Capital India along with participation from Amitell Capital and existing investor, W&C PetTech.