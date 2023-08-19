Google News
spot_img
spot_img
In FocusRetail

From cricket stumps to business triumphs: The multi-faceted journey of M S Dhoni

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
0
0
Source: LinkedIn
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

Apart from cricket, Dhoni has also generated substantial earnings through his business ventures spanning from fashion and fitness to hotel and aerospace

Bengaluru: Mahendra Singh Dhoni, a legendary Indian cricketer and former captain of the Indian national team, has etched his name in history with numerous remarkable records. He possesses a net worth of around Rs 1,030 crores.

In addition to his cricket career, Dhoni has also generated substantial earnings through his business ventures spanning from fashion and fitness to hotel and aerospace. Following his retirement from international cricket in 2020, he shifted his focus to a new career trajectory, forging partnerships and making investments across diverse sectors including clothing, liquor, and agriculture.

Some of his own companies include clothing and footwear brand Seven, fitness brand SportsFit by MS Dhoni and sports management company Rhiti Group. Furthermore, he has taken the helm of his own teams in different sports, namely Ranchi Rays for hockey and Chennaiyin FC for football.

Information and illustration courtesy: Kanan Bahl

Latest News
Leaders InkArunabh Sinha -

How laundromats are reinventing themselves

From adopting technology to improving efficiency and cost-effectiveness, to embracing sustainable practices for cleaner, operations, here’s what laundromats are...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In