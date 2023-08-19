From cricket stumps to business triumphs: The multi-faceted journey of M S Dhoni

Apart from cricket, Dhoni has also generated substantial earnings through his business ventures spanning from fashion and fitness to hotel and aerospace

Bengaluru: Mahendra Singh Dhoni, a legendary Indian cricketer and former captain of the Indian national team, has etched his name in history with numerous remarkable records. He possesses a net worth of around Rs 1,030 crores.

In addition to his cricket career, Dhoni has also generated substantial earnings through his business ventures spanning from fashion and fitness to hotel and aerospace. Following his retirement from international cricket in 2020, he shifted his focus to a new career trajectory, forging partnerships and making investments across diverse sectors including clothing, liquor, and agriculture.

Some of his own companies include clothing and footwear brand Seven, fitness brand SportsFit by MS Dhoni and sports management company Rhiti Group. Furthermore, he has taken the helm of his own teams in different sports, namely Ranchi Rays for hockey and Chennaiyin FC for football.

Information and illustration courtesy: Kanan Bahl