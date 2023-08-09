HKTDC to organize five concurrent events next week

The events include HKTDC Food Expo, HKTDC Food Expo PRO, HKTDC Beauty & Wellness Expo, Hong Kong International Tea Fair and HKTDC Home Delights Expo

New Delhi: Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is kicking off five events next week from 17 to 21 August at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). The events include HKTDC Food Expo, HKTDC Food Expo PRO, HKTDC Beauty & Wellness Expo, Hong Kong International Tea Fair and HKTDC Home Delights Expo, the council announced in a release on Tuesday. The ticketing partner for the events is AlipayHK.

The inaugural Food Expo PRO will be staged with the returning Hong Kong International Tea Fair at the same venue from 17 to 19 August. HKTDC expects 1,700 exhibitors to be a part of the five events. The Food Expo will offer a wide range of specialty food and beverages, including the Isey Skyr, the unique Icelandic yoghurt, 100% handmade and original tinned cakes, frozen cocktail ice lollies from the Netherlands and made-in-Hong Kong black truffle gelato.

The first two days will be open to trade buyers, while the last day (19 August) will be open to public and trade buyers. The Food Expo PRO will showcase food and beverage products from 20 countries and regions, with 21 pavilions from Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Poland, Thailand, and from Mainland China’s provinces including Fujian, Heilongjiang, Hunan, Jilin, Sichuan, Zhejiang, and more.

Sophia Chong, HKTDC deputy executive director, announced the full programme and key highlights of this month’s events at a press conference on Tuesday.

“This year’s Food Expo marks our first large-scale public food exhibition with tasting opportunities since the pandemic restrictions were lifted. We have renamed the former Food Expo Trade Hall as Food Expo PRO this year to serve the needs of the catering industry,” Chong said.

“Coinciding with several exhibitions and the International Conference of the Modernization of Chinese Medicine and Health Products, these events will provide an excellent platform for both industry professionals and the public to explore and learn about diverse gourmet cuisines, beauty and fitness products, healthcare information, and trendy homeware. Boosted by the positive influence of the Consumption Voucher Scheme, we anticipate welcoming large crowds to the events,” Chong added.

The International Conference of the Modernization of Chinese Medicine and Health Products (ICMCM), organized by the Modernized Chinese Medicine International Association (MCMIA) together with the HKTDC and eight scientific research institutions, will be held at the same venue on 17 and 18 August to offer the latest industry information and promote the development of Chinese medicine.

The Hong Kong International Tea Fair Tea Competition 2023 will be held with awards such as “The Best Aroma Award” and “The Best Taste Award”, selected by professional tea judges in a blind tasting.

The two trade fairs will continue to be held under the hybrid exhibition model EXHIBITION+, allowing global food and tea buyers to view exhibitors recommended by artificial intelligence (AI), and to arrange and conduct online meetings with exhibitors through Click2Match, a smart business matching platform, from 10 to 26 August, in addition to the physical trade fairs. For the first time, the Food Expo PRO and Hong Kong International Tea Fair will pilot Scan2Match, which is designed to help buyers connect with exhibitors seamlessly from offline to online.

