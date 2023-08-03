Lavna Locks onboards Urvashi Rautela & Dayanand Shetty as brand ambassadors

Lavna Locks is confident that this collaboration will bolster its presence and propel the brand towards achieving 300% sales growth in the near future

Mumbai: Lavna Locks, a provider of smart door locks, has onboarded Bollywood actors Urvashi Rautela and Dayanand Shetty as its brand ambassadors, the company announced in a press release.

“Having Urvashi Rautela and Dayanand Shetty as our brand ambassadors is a perfect match. We are confident that this partnership will bolster our presence and propel us towards achieving 300% sales growth in the near future,” Vishal Jain, founder of Lavna Locks, said.

Urvashi Rautela said, “I’m proud to be associated with Lavna Locks since they have a wide scope of providing convenience to every doorstep through its Smart door locks. I personally relate to the brand as I prefer smart gadgets at my home.”

Commenting on the collaboration Dayanand Shetty said, “I got related with the brand when I used its Smart Door Lock personally and the usability was phenomenal. And working with the Lavna team was an experience to be remembered for a lifetime.”

Lavna Locks addresses common misconceptions about lock failures and battery drainage by offering features such as an external power port, enabling connection to a power bank, and a mechanical key for seamless backup. It also provides prompt installation service and comprehensive step-by-step video guides, ensuring a hassle-free and delightful experience for all users.

With its headquarters in New Delhi, India, Lavna Locks was established in 2021 by entrepreneurs Vishal Jain and Sanat Jain. The brand achieved recognition in 21 states across the nation. It is a one-stop smart tech solution for homes with A-one security features that come with an easy installation process. The products are available on Amazon, B2B portals like Moglix and Lavna website.