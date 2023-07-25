KSH Distriparks launches domestic container storage facility for ICD customers

Google News
Mumbai: Logistics services provider KSH Distriparks on Monday launched a domestic container storage facility for the Inland Container Depot (ICD) customers in the city for bulk cargo.

The company said it has redeveloped its existing yards in Pune and expanded its capacity by 20 per cent to manage additional storage, so that it can handle 140,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) annually.

The new cargo storage unit is built at the company’s “shipper-owned container (SOC) 40” facility, where customers can store cargo on demand and eliminate the need to block warehouses at annual rates, KSH Distriparks said.

It allows booking space for short- and medium-term requirements, minimising multiple handling of goods and ensuring safety and security of stored items, besides providing optimal space utilisation and securing cargo transportation till customs clearance, it said.

“We are bringing the domestic container storage facility to Pune. The container leasing solution is a revolutionary business model that will not only enhance service efficiency for ICD customers but also help them take up container space on demand and increase cost benefits,” said Malcolm D’Souza, chief commercial officer at KSH Distriparks.

