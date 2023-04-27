Supply ChainSupply Chain, Logistics, Warehousing

KSH Distriparks bolsters its fleet with 40 new trailers

With the addition of new vehicles, the company’s total fleet strength now stands at 120 trailers

Mumbai: KSH Distriparks, a logistics service provider for container logistics solutions in Pune, has acquired 40 new trailers, the company announced in a release on Thursday. With the addition of new vehicles, the company’s total fleet strength now stands at 120 trailers.

“The new trailers are GPS-enabled to provide real-time visibility into container movements and are equipped with the latest safety features to continuously deliver reliable, efficient, and secure transportation services. India’s container market is on a growth trajectory and we are inclined towards increasing our efficiencies and capabilities to tap a major market share,” said Malcolm Dsouza, chief commercial officer, KSH Distriparks, which provides buffer yard solutions, ocean imports, bonded warehouse facilities, and Direct Port Delivery (DPD) transportation services.

By leveraging IT-enabled integrated solutions, the company aims to achieve a throughput of over 120,000 Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) by the end of 2023. The container logistics solution provider currently offers also offers value-added services like labelling, kitting and barcoding to companies from across segments, including automotive, paper, consumer durables and electronics. Its GPS-enabled trailers provide real-time visibility into container movements, a service the company offers in the ICD (Inland Container Depots) segment in Pune.

Grand View Research predicts that India’s container market is expected to become a 10.3 billion dollar industry by 2028 growing at a compounded annual rate of 1.7% from 2021.

