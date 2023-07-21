The Belgian Waffle Co’s ‘National Waffle Day’ draws massive crowds despite heavy downpours

The three-phased campaign with a theme of #GetWaffling conceptualised by SoCheers, offered delectable waffles at Rs 100

Mumbai: On 19 July, The Belgian Waffle Co, a waffle brand, celebrated National Waffle Day and witnessed a massive crowd during the campaign at its outlets despite heavy rains, the company announced in a press release.

Ankit Patel, executive director and chief executive director, The Belgian Waffle Co, stating, “Driven by innovation and an intuitive understanding of consumer preferences, we have always embraced modern trends and digital marketing, effortlessly connecting with a new generation of food enthusiasts, particularly the vibrant and tech-savvy GenZ audience. And, the National Waffle Day campaign stands as a testament to the brand’s ability to create not just products, but genuine and shareable experiences that forge lasting memories.”

Rajni Daswani, head of digital marketing, SoCheers (agency that led the campaign), shared, “Titled, the #GetWaffling the campaign has exceeded all expectations, transcending the conventional boundaries of a product promotion to deliver an immersive experience. Witnessing the seamless conversion of digital engagement into tangible offline footfalls has been a great journey.”

The three-phased campaign with a theme of #GetWaffling conceptualised by SoCheers, an independently-led creative digital advertising agency offered delectable waffles at Rs 100.

The Belgian Waffle Co. is owned and operated by Bloombay Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. It was founded in 2015 by Shrey Aggarwal and Alisha. It is currently present across more than 100 cities in India at over 350 stores.