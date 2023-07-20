Google News
spot_img
spot_img
Retail

Retailers witness 7% sales growth in 2023 as compared to last year: RAI

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
35
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

In categories, Food and Grocery and Footwear reported a growth of 15% each followed by jewellery (14%) and Sports Goods (13%) as compared to sales levels in June 2022

Mumbai: Sales in June 2023 showed a moderate growth of 7% as compared to the sales levels during the same period in June 2022, indicated 41st edition of the Retail Business Survey by the Retailers Association of India (RAI) in a recent press release.

Speaking about the findings, Kumar Rajagopalan, chief executive officer, Retailers Association of India (RAI), said, “Retailers witnessed a modest growth of 7% in the month of June 2023. Food and grocery and footwear showed a growth at 15% while has jewellery has shown a 14% growth. As consumers are now getting into their normal business routines, we are witnessing moderate growth over previous year. We need to wait till the festival season to draw definitive conclusions.”

Retail businesses across regions have indicated growth in sales as compared to June 2022 sales level with South India signaling growth of 8%, while East India and West India indicate a growth of 7% and 6% respectively followed by North India at 5%.

In categories, Food and Grocery and Footwear reported a growth of 15% each followed by jewellery (14%) and Sports Goods (13%) as compared to sales levels in June 2022.

RAI works with all the stakeholders for creating the right environment for the growth of the modern retail industry in India. It works with all levels of government and stakeholders to support employment growth and career opportunities in retail, promote and sustain retail investments in communities from coast to coast, and enhance consumer choice and industry competitiveness.

spot_img
Latest News
EntertainmentPTI -

PVR Inox plans to add two more superplexes this year

Superplexes or cinema halls with 10 or more screens offer a range of formats and experiences under one roof...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In
MORE STORIES
PVR Inox plans to add two more superplexes this year

PVR Inox plans to add two more superplexes this year

PTI -