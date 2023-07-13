Google News
MUL Secrets launches wellness first skincare brand in Mumbai

Mumbai: MUL Secrets a holistic wellness brand launched a new skincare product line in Mumbai, the company announced in a press release. The products are available on the brand’s official website.

Commenting on the launch, Pooja Parkar – founder MULSecrets said, “We are delighted to launch wellness first skincare products.  MUL inherits the principles of Ayurveda and enhances them with the efficiency of modern methods. Wisdom, combined with the ability to adapt and learn. We truly believe that it is far more important to “feel” beautiful, than to “look” beautiful. We want our products to be tools of Self-care, while recognizing it as a holistic process that can only begin within.”

The launch showcased three holistic skincare products. Rejuvenate Skin Firming Care ( Face Mask + Edibles), Hydrate Skin Hydration Combo Pack and Revive Acne Combo Pack.

Launched in July 2023, the brand is a wellness-first skincare brand that offers holistic skincare solutions.

