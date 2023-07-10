As an investor and creative advisor, Jhangiani brings his artistic vision and vast industry experience to further elevate the brand’s offerings

Mumbai: Drip Project, an Indian jewellery brand has roped in renowned celebrity photographer Rahul Jhangiani to its team, the company announced in a press release. As an investor and creative advisor, Jhangiani brings his artistic vision and vast industry experience to further elevate the brand’s offerings.

Sharing his excitement, Rahul Jhangiani says, “I’m thrilled to announce my recent collaboration with the trailblazing men’s jewellery brand Drip Project, as its investor and creative advisor. Joining forces with India’s top men’s jewellery brand alongside young individuals feels like an absolute game-changer. With Drip Project, we’re not just making a fashion statement; we’re redefining what it means to express our unique style, confidence, and individuality. As an investor and creative advisor, I am beyond excited to contribute to their vision of creating a revolutionary jewellery experience for men.”

Founded by Harsh Maskara and Anil Shetty in 2021, Drip Project is an Indian-based brand that draws inspiration from multiple cultures showcasing a wide variety of handcrafted jewellery. It has already attracted the attention of celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani, Shubhmam Gill, Tara Sutaria, Vicky Kaushal, King, Nora Fatehi, Honey Singh, and Divine amongst many others with the brand’s products.

MetaMan, the men’s jewellery brand co-founded by Anil Shetty and Raunak Samdaria, and mentored by Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, announced the acquisition of Drip Project for $1 million in January 2023. Read more about it here.