Walmart Global Tech elevates Balu Chaturvedula as new Country Head for India

By PTI
Balu Chaturvedula, Country Head for India, Walmart Global Tech; Source: LinkedIn
Chaturvedula joined Walmart in 2015 and was previously the Vice President of Supply Chain Technology for Walmart’s US Omni Tech organisation

New Delhi: US retail giant Walmart’s technology arm Walmart Global Tech has promoted Balu Chaturvedula as the country head for India operations, the company said on Tuesday.

Chaturvedula joined Walmart in 2015 and was previously the Vice President of Supply Chain Technology for Walmart’s US Omni Tech organisation.

“We are pleased to welcome Balu in his new role as Walmart Global Tech’s Country Head in India. Balu’s vast technical expertise and tenure as a Walmart leader will immensely benefit our efforts as a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer,” Suresh Kumar, Executive Vice President, Global Chief Technology Officer and Chief Development Officer, Walmart Inc, said.

Chaturvedula succeeds Hari Vasudev, who will transition to a global role in Bentonville, Arkansas as Executive Vice President, Global Tech Platforms, the statement said.

In his new role, Chaturvedula will be based out of Bangalore and lead Walmart Global Tech’s vision of innovation.

An engineering graduate from the University of Madras, Chaturvedula has earlier worked with HP, Yahoo! and Motorola in various roles.

