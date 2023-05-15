spot_img
Big GridIn Focus

Meeting with Walmart CEO fruitful one, had insightful discussions: PM Modi

PTI
By PTI
44
0
L-R: Walmart CEO Doug McMillon and India Prime Minister Narendra Modi; Source: WalmartInc Twitter
Must Read
PTI
PTI

Modi also said he was happy to see India emerge as an attractive destination for investment

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said his recent meeting with Walmart CEO Doug McMillon was a fruitful one during which they had insightful discussions on different subjects.

Modi also said he was happy to see India emerge as an attractive destination for investment.

McMillon had called on Modi last week.

“The meeting with Mr. Doug McMillon, CEO of @Walmart, was a fruitful one. We had insightful discussions on different subjects. Happy to see India emerge as an attractive destination for investment,” Modi tweeted.

On May 11, Walmart Inc. had tweeted, “Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi for a great conversation. We are working toward exporting USD 10B per year from India by 2027 and are committed to strengthening logistics, skill development & supply chains to make India a global export leader in toys, seafood & other goods.”

“The visit with Prime Minister @narendramodi reinforces the shared value we bring working alongside India. Together, we’ll continue to support the country’s manufacturing growth and create opportunity,” McMillon was quoted as saying in a tweet by Walmart Inc.

spot_img
Latest News
PRC 2023Indiaretailing Bureau -

The wealth of insights continue on day 2 of Phygital Retail Convention (PRC) 2023

With an engaging quiz, insights on talent acquisition, omnichannel strategies, and evolving retail trends, Day 2 of PRC continued...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

Shopping Centres

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
Phone : +91-9867355551
email : [email protected]

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In