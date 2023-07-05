Google News
Meesho collaborates with IISc’s lab for research in generative AI

PTI
By PTI
26
0
The goal of the partnership is to foster innovation in generative artificial intelligence and multimodal large language models in the e-commerce industry

New Delhi: Softbank-backed e-commerce platform Meesho has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Vision & AI Lab of the Indian Institute of Science for one year to collaborate in the area of generative artificial intelligence, the company said on Tuesday.

The goal of this partnership is to foster innovation in generative artificial intelligence and multimodal large language models in the e-commerce industry, thus enhancing user experience, the company said in a statement.

“The collaboration will further strengthen our goal of creating solutions which benefit customers and sellers equally,” Meesho, Data Science, Director Rajesh Kumar SA said.

