Meesho unveils a new brand identity

Meesho’s revamped identity presents a new colour palette and sonic identity which captures the brand’s ethos of inclusivity and aspiration

Bengaluru: Homegrown social commerce platform Meesho has revealed a new brand identity to strengthen its positioning among competitors and enhance shopping experience, the company said in a press release on Thursday.

Meesho’s revamp also aims to showcase its inclusivity and how it’s helping consumers across income segments, geographies, languages, genders and age groups.

“We are thrilled to introduce our revamped brand identity, which symbolizes our transformation into a genuinely inclusive and egalitarian e-commerce platform,” said Vidit Aatrey, chief executive officer of Meesho.

“The new color palette and sonic identity will add a powerful new dimension to our brand identity, a critical component of how people recognise Meesho today and in the future. With this brand revamp, Meesho will progress further on its journey to become the go-to e-commerce platform for the next billion consumers in India,” added Aatrey.

The refreshed colour palette features hues of jamuni and aam, which encapsulate the vibrancy of India’s diversity. It also aims to evoke personality traits of confidence and approachability among Meesho consumers and sellers. The logo retains Meesho’s ‘M’ which has been associated with the brand since its inception in 2015.

As part of this initiative, Meesho has leveraged auditory touch points to build an emotional connection with users. Meesho’s signature track plays during all legs of the customer journey, from clicking on the e-commerce application and receiving a push notification to placing an order. The sonic identity will also be launched in eight languages including Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam and Odia.

“Every design decision was evaluated from a consumer lens to arrive at a refreshed brand identity that signals the joy that consumers experience when interacting with the brand. We explored a wide range of possibilities before finally arriving at the chosen solution, which captures the brand’s ethos of inclusivity and aspiration,” said Lulu Raghavan, managing director, Landor & Fitch, the brand consulting firm behind Meesho’s new identity.

Meesho was founded as a social commerce platform in December 2015 by the IIT Delhi graduates Sanjeev Barnwal and Vidit Aatrey. The Bengaluru-based reseller platform undertakes retail distribution, enabling small retail merchants to connect and sell their products effectively via social media channels.

With 140 million annual transacting users, 1.1 million sellers and almost 100 million active product listings across 30 categories, Meesho aims to fuel the discoverability of products for both urban and Bharat consumers, the release added.