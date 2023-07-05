In addition to MS Dhoni, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag is also one of the ambassadors for the Asian Footwears brand

Mumbai: Asian Footwears, a Delhi-based homegrown full-stack footwear brand, has recently signed the Indian cricketing legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni as its brand ambassador to elevate and strengthen its position in the footwear market, the company announced in a press release. In addition to Dhoni, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag is also one of the ambassadors for the brand.

“With this association, Asian Footwears aims to connect with its customers on a deeper level, leveraging Dhoni’s iconic status and inspiring persona to reinforce the brand’s values and elevate its presence in the market,” Aayush Jindal, chief executive officer, Asian Footwears, said about the association.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, former Indian Cricket Captain, said, ” Through this partnership, I am eager to explore the remarkable range of stylish shoes across various categories that Asian Footwears has to offer. This association allows me to align myself with a brand that resonates with the aspirations of the Indian masses.”

The association between the footwear brand and MS Dhoni is being managed by Midas.

The announcement follows a recent investment round of Rs 225 crore from Motilal Oswal PE.

Started in 1994, Asian Footwears has a pan-India presence through more than 10,000 outlets and is available at all leading e-commerce platforms. It has 13 exclusive stores across Delhi-NCR, Haryana, UP and Gujarat, which the company plans to aggressively expand, the release added.