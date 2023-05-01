Enigmatic Smile releases ad featuring MS Dhoni during IPL season

The latest video is about the firm’s loyalty rewards wallet Single.id and features cricketer MS Dhoni who is the product’s brand ambassador. It will be aired on Star Sports HD during the ongoing IPL season

Bengaluru: Coinciding with the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season, loyalty rewards marketing facilitator Enigmatic Smile has launched its latest television commercial featuring MS Dhoni, the company said in a press release on Monday. In the commercial, Dhoni is seen promoting the company’s core offering in India—Single.id—for which the cricketer is the brand ambassador.

The ad film, produced by Indian production house Windchimes, will be aired on Star Sports HD during IPL this year. It drives the message that every consumer can link their credit or debit payment cards once and collect rewards forever in any connected rewards programme.

“Crores of Indian rupees in reward points and discounts are never redeemed each year. At Single.id we consider this loss of consumer value, a travesty. Single.id fixes this, and thus improves engagement like never before,” said Bish Smeir, chief executive officer of Enigmatic Smile.

Single.id is a digital reward wallet that helps its users by providing a single sign-in and a consolidated reward balance across multiple programmes. It does this by automatically linking retailer discounts to existing bank cards.

“Every single payment you make becomes a reward opportunity. With Single.id there are no separate discount cards or barcodes necessary. By registering your credit and debit cards with a Single.id connected reward programme, customers can essentially get a better price while shopping,” said Chandra Bhushan, country head of Enigmatic Smile.

Single.id is available to all retailers in India who utilize Innoviti or Pinelabs technology to aggregate payments. Brands including Shoppers Stop, Melorra, Himalaya, Soch, Spykar, Health & Glow, Trufitt & Hill, More Hypermart and Unicorn have signed up to be part of the programme.

Enigmatic Smile Ltd. is an information technology and services company based out of the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2014 by Bish Smeir. Enigmatic Smile entered India in January 2023. Today it is present across 5 continents, integrated with 27 financial services organisations.