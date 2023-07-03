Google News
Food & Beverage

Zoca Cafe launches outlet in Bengaluru

Situated at Sahakar Nagar, Byatarayanapura, the cafe is spread over an area of 1500 sq. ft.

Bengaluru:  Delhi-based cafe chain Zoca Cafe has launched a new outlet in Bengaluru, the company said in a press release on Monday. Situated at Sahakar Nagar, Byatarayanapura, the cafe opened for customers on 26 June.

The new cafe is spread over an area of 1500 sq. ft. and can accommodate up to 40 people at a time.

“We are excited to open our newest outlet in Bengaluru. With our diverse menu, inviting ambiance, and commitment to quality, we are confident that our new outlet will become a popular destination for foodies in South,” said Rohit Tandon, founder of Zoca Café.

Multicuisine restaurant chain Zoca Cafe was established in 2020 with its first cafe in New Delhi. Currently, the company operates more than 70 stores across the country.

Zoca Cafe aims to open 500 outlets by the end of the financial year 2025, said Tandon during an exclusive interaction with IndiaRetailing. Read more about it here.

Consumer Durables & IT

India's room AC market likely to touch $5 billion by FY28: Voltas

Easy access to consumer finance has provided a much-needed boost to this category and will continue to do so...

