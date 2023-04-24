Food ServiceLatest News

Zoca Cafe opens its biggest outlet in Noida  

Spread across 3,500 sq. ft., the outlet is the brand’s biggest outlet so far and has a live Sushi belt

New Delhi: Zoca, a homegrown café chain, has entered Noida with its largest cafe yet. The Zoca Courtyard in Sector 104 of Noida is spread over an area of 3,500 sq. ft. with a sitting capacity of 85 people, the brand said in a release on Friday.

The cafe offers live performances and music for its customers and

caters to vegan, vegetarian, Jain, and non-vegetarian food preferences. It has a menu specially created by its in-house chef, Rajesh Sarkar.

“We are thrilled to launch Zoca Courtyard, our largest café yet, with its unique live sushi belt and diverse menu,” said Rohit Tandon, co-founder, Zoca Café.

“We are dedicated to ensuring that Zoca continues to grow and succeed, with plans to open 100+ cafes in India this year and expand internationally in the near future”, adds Karan Makan, co-founder, Zoca Café.

Along with India, Zoca Cafe also plans to expand internationally with outlets in Dubai, London, Canada, Australia and Mauritius. The cafe chain not only plans to reach these countries with cafes but also restro-bars, QSRs and other facets, the release added.

