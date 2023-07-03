Yonex opens store at Omaxe World Street, Faridabad

The latest exclusive store of Yonex was inaugurated by renowned badminton player Saina Nehwal and is spread across an area of 1,000 sq. ft.

New Delhi: Sports apparel and accessories brand Yonex has opened an exclusive store at Omaxe World Street, Sector 79 in Faridabad, Haryana the brand announced in a release on Monday. The store was inaugurated by renowned badminton player Saina Nehwal.

The 1,000 sq. ft. store offers a selection of badminton, tennis and squash equipment, apparel and accessories, while also giving the option of exploring products endorsed by athletes.

“Yonex is an established brand that has been along with badminton for years. I’ve been associated with Yonex for two decades and am always happy to note the popularity of badminton with the renowned name,” badminton player, Olympic medalist and international sports icon, Saina Nehwal said.

Speaking about the inauguration and the association with Yonex, Jatin Goel, director, Omaxe Ltd., said, “We are thrilled to have Saina Nehwal inaugurate the Yonex Exclusive Store at Omaxe World Street. This collaboration between Yonex and Omaxe brings together the passion for sports and the pursuit of excellence in retail,”

World Street is a shopping city developed as a commercial hub across 100 acres.

“We are developing a sports city along with the DDA in Dwarka, Delhi’s first stadium with a capacity of more than 40,000 people to come together to witness a sport. Spread across 55 acres, our aim through the development is to bring together several renowned sports brands under one roof to provide not only products but services as well,” added Goel.