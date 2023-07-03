Google News
spot_img
spot_img
E-CommerceResearch

‘Democratising Digital Commerce in India’ by ONDC and McKinsey & Company

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
31
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

The report explores the potential for rapid growth in digital commerce possible due to ONDC and highlights the possibilities that could emerge within an open network ecosystem

‘Democratising Digital Commerce in India’ report by government-backed e-commerce platform ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce) and management consulting firm McKinsey & Company explores the potential for rapid growth in digital commerce possible due to ONDC and highlights the possibilities that could emerge within an open network ecosystem.

The report lists the five trends that will continue to drive the digital-led growth in the country and also elaborates how ONDC can boost digital commerce with ten use cases that an open network can unleash.

The report also takes a look into the potential of open networks to transform digital commerce through a sectoral lens. Each sector deep-dive begins with an overview of the present landscape and the challenges restricting various stakeholders from participating in digital commerce. It also points out a set of considerations that could shape digital commerce in each sector.

Key findings of the report are as follows:

  • With an open network system, India could see digital consumption surge fivefold to reach $340 billion by 2030, with 500 million digitally transacting consumers.
  • Across digital commerce, consumers, providers, and buyer and seller apps could benefit from an open network in the three ways: new and niche ways of seller discovery emerge for consumers, providers reach further and buyer and seller apps get efficient.
  • ONDC enables economic growth by helping buyers and sellers overcome the challenges of digital commerce through three core attributes: interoperability, unbundled nature and decentralised behaviour.

Click here to access the entire report

spot_img
Latest News
Beauty & WellnessIndiaretailing Bureau -

Wellness Brand Ashpveda opens outlet in Mumbai

Spread across 500 sq. ft., Ashpveda’s latest store is located at Phoenix Market City Mall in Mumbai, Maharashtra  Mumbai: Ashpveda,...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In
MORE STORIES
Ashpveda store, Phoenix Marketcity Mall in Mumbai

Wellness Brand Ashpveda opens outlet in Mumbai

Indiaretailing Bureau -