Latest NewsShopping Centres

Select Citywalk opens 4 new stores in June

An editor with over 20 years of experience across industry verticals and content formats from tabloids to magazines, he is the Deputy Group Managing Editor at Images Group.

The new stores opened at Select Citywalk include Choko la, Raymond, Looks Salon and Home Stop

New Delhi: Saket-based Select Citywalk mall has opened four new stores at its premises in the month of June, the shopping centre announced on social media on Friday.

These include stores of a premium chocolate brand Choko la; men’s clothing brand Raymond Made to Measure a; home décor brand Home Stop and salon brand Looks.

Choko la Select Citywalk

“It’s been an exciting month for us at Select CITYWALK, from newly opened brands like Choko la (Cosmic Kitchen Pvt. Ltd.) and Raymond Limited to bigger and better LOOKS SALON PVT. LTD. and @HomeStop. Visit us and experience the wide range of offerings,” Select Citywalk wrote on its official LinkedIn page while sharing pictures of the new stores.

June has been a high-activity month at the shopping centre with the mall hosting the third edition of its annual exhibition the Korean Fair from 1 June to 4 June.

Select Citywalk is a 1.3 million sq. ft. shopping center that houses over 180 stores representing 500 international and Indian brands and six-screen, two gold class and four premier class PVR Cinemas, according to the mall’s website.

