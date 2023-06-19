spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
FashionFashion & LifestyleLatest NewsStore Launches

D’Cot by House of Donear opens outlet in Maharashtra

Nehal Gautam
By Nehal Gautam
5
0
D'Cot store, Kalyan, Maharashtra; Source: LinkedIn
Must Read
Nehal Gautam
Nehal Gautam

The brand’s exclusive store is located in Kalyan West, Maharashtra 

Mumbai: Textile manufacturing company, Donear Industries’ clothing retail chain D’Cot has opened its latest outlet in Maharashtra, a company official announced on social media. The exclusive store is located in Kalyan West, Maharashtra.

“D’Cot a quality-wear clothing brand from the house of Donear, now open its exclusive store at Kalyan, Maharashtra,” Akash Manwani, vice-president-retail, Donear Industries Ltd. posted on LinkedIn.

The apparel brand offers a wide variety of products including t-shirts, shirts, trousers, pants, jeans, jackets, and a range of accessories.

Launched in 1977, Donear has over 1,00,000 multi-brand retail counters across India and 350 active D’cot retail stores. The brand also exports in 36 countries worldwide. The first D’Cot store was launched in 2007.

The Donear Group has legacy brands under its folio including Donear, GBTL (formerly Grasim Bhiwani Textiles Limited), OCM, Graviera and Mayur. It supplies fabric to top apparel brands like Louis Phillipe, Van Heusen, Peter England, Blackberry, Wills Lifestyle, Future Group and many more. Apart from the fabrics domain, it has ventured into the apparel categories through rapid retail expansion under the brands of Donear NXG and D’Cot.

spot_img
Latest News
FoodNehal Gautam -

Pizza Hut opens outlet in Madhya Pradesh

The outlet is located at City Mall, Barhi Road in Katni Mumbai: QSR chain, Pizza Hut recently opened its latest...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
Phone : +91-9867355551
email : [email protected]

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In