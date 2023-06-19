D’Cot by House of Donear opens outlet in Maharashtra

The brand’s exclusive store is located in Kalyan West, Maharashtra

Mumbai: Textile manufacturing company, Donear Industries’ clothing retail chain D’Cot has opened its latest outlet in Maharashtra, a company official announced on social media. The exclusive store is located in Kalyan West, Maharashtra.

“D’Cot a quality-wear clothing brand from the house of Donear, now open its exclusive store at Kalyan, Maharashtra,” Akash Manwani, vice-president-retail, Donear Industries Ltd. posted on LinkedIn.

The apparel brand offers a wide variety of products including t-shirts, shirts, trousers, pants, jeans, jackets, and a range of accessories.

Launched in 1977, Donear has over 1,00,000 multi-brand retail counters across India and 350 active D’cot retail stores. The brand also exports in 36 countries worldwide. The first D’Cot store was launched in 2007.

The Donear Group has legacy brands under its folio including Donear, GBTL (formerly Grasim Bhiwani Textiles Limited), OCM, Graviera and Mayur. It supplies fabric to top apparel brands like Louis Phillipe, Van Heusen, Peter England, Blackberry, Wills Lifestyle, Future Group and many more. Apart from the fabrics domain, it has ventured into the apparel categories through rapid retail expansion under the brands of Donear NXG and D’Cot.