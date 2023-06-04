spot_img
Tech icon of the week: Praveen Kumar, Donear Industries Limited

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

IndiaRetailing brings you a series on India’s key retail tech icons. Featuring Praveen Kumar, IT manager at D’Cot, Donear Industries Ltd. this week

New Delhi: Today’s CIO must know how to leverage technology to create value for the business. No longer are CIOs department heads of a support function, they are in the driver’s seat and need to be more than just subject-matter experts. According to International Data Group (IDG)’s “State of the CIO Study 2022,” 58 percent of workers outside of IT describe their company’s CIO as a “strategic advisor who proactively identifies business opportunities and makes recommendations.”

In this special feature, IndiaRetailing showcases the torchbearers of retail technology. This week, the spotlight is on….

Praveen Kumar
Praveen is an IT expert with 15+ years of experience in the retail industry with expertise in skilled and functional enterprise resource planning. His experience in the industry has given him in-depth knowledge of sales and distribution, point of sale, customer relationship management, production planning, and business process service delivery.

Roles & Responsibilities
– Provide end to end software solutions to head office and warehouses
– Software implementation
– Training and support
– New functionality roll out time to time within application

Education
– Senior Secondary School Dharamsala
BSc IT, Information Technology

Skills
– Technical support
– Retail
– Functional analysis
– Software installation
– Inventory management
– Strategic planning
– Business strategy
– Microsoft office, excel, powerpoint and exchange
– Customer service
– Team management

Career History & Experience
– D’Cot – A Retail division of Donear Industries Ltd.
IT Manager
Jan 2008 – present
– Nahar Industrial Enterprises Limited
Software Support & Implementation
Jun 2006 – Dec 2007
– Wings Infonet Limited
Software Support & Implementation
Feb 2005 – May 2006

This article first appeared in the November 2022 edition of Images Retail.

