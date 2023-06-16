spot_img
Skechers opens outlet in Pune

Skechers store, Amanora Mall in Pune
The store is located at Amanora Mall on the Mundhwa – Kharadi Road

Mumbai: American multinational footwear brand Skechers opened its latest store in Pune, Maharashtra in the first week of June, the company announced in a press release. The store is located at Amanora Mall, Mundhwa – Kharadi Rd, Amanora Park Town, Pune, Maharashtra.

“As we work towards giving Amanora Mall, Pune a fresh new look, we’re also bringing in an exciting mix of fashion and lifestyle brands. Skechers’ new store is now open at Amanora Mall, Pune, bringing you the ultimate athleisure experience!” said Surjit Singh Rajpurohit, chief executive officer, Amanora Mall.

Currently, the American footwear major has around 400 stores in the country.

Skechers USA, Inc. is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California. It was founded in 1992 by Robert Greenberg, who had previously founded LA Gear (an American shoe company).

The company designs, develops, and markets a range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel, and accessories for adults and children.

Skechers’ own brands include Skechers Sport, Uno, D’Lites, the charity line Bobs, Our Planet Matters, Mark Nason, Skechers Work, Go Walk, Go Run, and Go Golf.

Amanora Mall is part of a 450-acre special township that started on August 18, 2011. The township consists of 12,000 apartments, two schools, one stadium and a shopping centre in the eastern suburb of Pune, the IT and residential hub. Spread across 1.2 million sq. ft., Amanora Mall is a full-day destination for shopping, food, and entertainment.

