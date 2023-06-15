Amazon Beauty launches Global Beauty Store; brings international brands to India

Global Beauty Store on Amazon presents over 60 international beauty brands and more than 5,000 products

Bengaluru: E-commerce marketplace Amazon has expanded its beauty category with the launch of Global Beauty Store which offers a curated selection of over 60 international beauty brands and more than 5,000 products on its platform, the company announced in a press release.

“We are incredibly excited to unveil the Global Beauty Store on Amazon Beauty. This occasion marks a significant stride in our quest to provide extraordinary beauty experiences to our valued customers,” said Zeba Khan, director of beauty, personal care and luxury beauty at Amazon India

“In an era where discerning consumers constantly seek niche international beauty brands that can conveniently reach their doorstep, our commitment to source luxury beauty products from esteemed global brands remains steadfast,” Khan added.

Some of the international cosmetics brands featuring on the Global Beauty Store include Paula’s Choice, Farmacy, Anomaly, Caudalie, L’Occitane, CosRX, Laneige, Innisfree, Makeup Revolution, Chopard and Paul Mitchell. Each product page at the Global Beauty Store includes detailed product descriptions, ingredients list, usage instructions and customer reviews, the release added.

Amazon India is parented by Amazon.com, Inc, an American multinational technology company founded in 1994 by Jeff Bezos. The company stepped into the Indian market and launched a beauty category on its platform in the same year, 2013.