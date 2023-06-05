TagZ Foods onboards Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan as brand ambassador

The partnership will help the company reach out to more consumers and to set out a range of marketing and advertising campaigns to promote the brand

Bengaluru: Homegrown snack brand TagZ Foods has onboarded Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan as brand ambassador, the company said in a press release on Monday. Shikhar Dhawan has collaborated with the brand as an investor.

“We are delighted to welcome Shikhar Dhawan to team TagZ as our brand ambassador. He embodies the values that we stand for – better eating, fitness and an active lifestyle. His association with TagZ Foods in his dual capacity as investor and brand ambassador is deep integration into our brand’s mission,” said Anish Basu Roy, co-founder of TagZ Foods.

“As a sportsman, I understand the importance of eating better and leading an active lifestyle. I am excited to be a part of TagZ Foods’ journey as it leapfrogs into its next orbit of growth and expansion. This is a deep and long-term partnership in my dual role as investor and brand ambassador at TagZ,” said Dhawan.

Bengaluru-based TagZ Foods was founded by Anish Basu Roy and Sagar Bhalotia in 2019. Today the company sells its products across over 5000 stores in 20 cities.

Utilizing funds from investors including nine Unicorns, Dexter Angels, Agility Ventures, Venture Catalysts, along with Namita Thapar, Ashneer Grover and Arjun Vaidya the company is planning to expand its product line, production capacity and strengthen its distribution to other cities in the country, the release added.

