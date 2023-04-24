IPL team Rajasthan Royals (RR) has signed chips brand TagZ as an official licensee to launch co-branded snack packs on quick commerce platforms such as Swiggy Instamart, Blinkit and Zepto

Bengaluru: Homegrown chips maker TagZ has partnered with the Rajasthan Royals cricket team of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to launch co-branded products and snack packs, the food retailer said in a press release today.

As an official licensee partner of Rajasthan Royals, TagZ has launched Rajasthan Royals X TagZ hamper on quick commerce platforms such as Swiggy Instamart, Blinkit and Zepto.

“As a challenger brand in the chips and wafers market, we believe Rajasthan Royals holds that special place amongst the cricket fans. The Royals also represent never losing without a fight, being resilient and TagZ being a GenZ brand resonates with these values,” said Anish Basu Roy, founder of TagZ.

In addition to the snacks, hampers with limited-edition merchandise such as Rajasthan Royals jerseys and mugs will be available on TagZ’s official online site www.tagzfoods.com.

“This association with India’s first and largest popped chips maker, TagZ, ensures that we are also promoting a healthy lifestyle amongst our fans given the wide range of co-branded products that are on offer which provides them with refreshing snacking options while they cheer for us,” said Zameer Kochar, chief marketing officer, Rajasthan Royals.

Bengaluru-based TagZ Foods was founded by Anish Basu Roy and Sagar Bhalotia in 2019. Today the company sells its products across over 5000 stores in top 20 cities.

Utilizing funds from investors including nine Unicorns, Dexter Angels, Agility Ventures, Venture Catalysts, along with Namita Thapar, Ashneer Grover and Arjun Vaidya the company is planning to expand its product line, production capacity and strengthen its distribution to other cities in the country, the release added.