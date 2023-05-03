McDonald’s opens outlets in Jalandhar and Meerut

The new outlets will be ‘Experience of the Future’ restaurants with digital kiosks for self-ordering

New Delhi: McDonald’s is opening new outlets in Jalandhar and Meerut, announced McDonald’s India – North and East on social media.

The new outlets will be ‘Experience of the Future’ outlets with digital kiosks for self-ordering, the company that operates McDonald’s outlets in North and East India mentioned on its LinkedIn page through separate posts. Customers will also be able to experience table service at these outlets in addition to digital kiosks.

The restaurant in Jalandhar is located at Eastwood Village, Jalandhar, Punjab while the restaurant in Meerut is located at Mars Resort on the NH-58 highway, near Subharti University and Medical College.

McDonald’s restaurants in the north and east region of India are operated by Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. It serves customers through 150 restaurants across North and East India and employs 5,000 people. Recently, it announced the recruitment of 1,500 people in the north and east region from non-government organizations by 2025. Read more about it here.

It operates in a variety of formats including standalone restaurants, Drive-thrus, 24/7 restaurants, and McDelivery.