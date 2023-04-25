Menswear brand Dennis Lingo opens its first EBO in Mumbai

The first exclusive brand outlet of Mensa Brands’ Dennis Lingo is open at Phoenix Marketcity, Patelwadi, Kurla in Mumbai

Mumbai: Dennis Lingo, a men’s fashion brand that is part of Mensa Brands, has opened its first exclusive brand outlet (EBO) at Phoenix Marketcity, Patelwadi, Kurla in Mumbai, announced a company official on social media.

“Excited to open the first EBO of Mensa Brands‘ leading digital-first casual menswear brand DL (Dennis Lingo) at Phoenix Marketcity Kurla endorsed by Mirzapur star, Ali Fazal. The store combines a refreshing design with new merchandise that will excite the brand’s young audience,” stated Aniket Nikumb, founding team member at Mensa Brands.

The brand will launch a series of campaigns that capture the brands and Ali’s distinct personas, as stated in a previous press release. Dennis Lingo outfits are already available on the website, as well as on major e-commerce sites such as Amazon India, Ajio, Flipkart, Myntra, and others.

Mensa builds global digital-first brands from India by partnering with entrepreneurs, investing in the business, and bringing the team’s expertise and technology to scale the brands. The founding team has a combined experience of over 100 years in Indian and global e-commerce. The team is led by founder and chief executive officer, Ananth Narayanan previously the chief executive officer of Myntra and Medlife and a Senior Partner at McKinsey & Company. The company is backed by marquee global investors, including Accel Partners, Falcon Edge Capital, Norwest Venture Partners, Prosus, and Tiger Global Management. It has also secured debt financing from Alteria Capital, InnoVen Capital, Oxyzo, and Stride Ventures.

Situated in Kurla West, Mumbai, Phoenix Marketcity is developed by The Phoenix Mills Co. Ltd. and has a total retail space area of 1.14 million sq. ft. It houses 311 stores with domestic and international brands, including PVR Cinemas which has 14 movie screens and 70 restaurants.

Other retail outlets recently opened at the mall include the Kolkata-based menswear brand, Turtle Ltd., beauty salon chain Enrich, Japanese value accessories and lifestyle retailer Daiso, etc.