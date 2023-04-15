Fashion & LifestyleSpotlight

Fitness brand HRX by Hrithik Roshan goes omnichannel; unveils first exclusive offline store in Mumbai

By Indiaretailing Bureau
HRX store, Mumbai
The first HRX by Hrithik Roshan offline store is spread over 2,600 sq. ft. and is located at the Phoenix Market City mall in Kurla, Mumbai

Bengaluru: Indian actor Hrithik Roshan unveiled his fitness brand HRX’s first store in Mumbai on Friday, the brand announced in a press release. The store is spread over 2,600 sq. ft. and is located at the Phoenix Market City mall in Kurla, Mumbai.

The new HRX store offers 500 SKUs across apparel, footwear, accessories, fitness equipment, audio, nutrition, and personal care categories. It showcases a collection that has been co-created in collaboration with Roshan.

“HRX was built a decade back as an online brand, offering comfortable and functional fitness apparel and accessories to encourage people across the country to pursue their everyday fitness goals,” said Roshan. “After a decade-long journey we have come this far and I am delighted to announce the launch of the Mumbai store, which is a translation of our online experience into a more personalized offline experience,” he added.

HRX is a homegrown fitness brand, jointly owned by Hrithik Roshan and Exceed Entertainment. The brand launched first on Myntra.com in November 2013 with an athleisure line for men. In January 2023 HRX opened its first standalone store, at Phoenix Market City, Mahadevapura, Bengaluru.

The brand is planning to launch 12 more stores in 2023 across cities such as Indore, Kochi, Lucknow, and Pune, the release added.

Reliance Smart Bazaar opens store in Noida

The new outlet is spread over 29803 sq. ft of retail space at he Paras One33 shopping centre on...

