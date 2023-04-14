Beauty brand Plum opens outlet in Surat

The new outlet is a part of the brand’s expansion plans to open 100 stores across India

Mumbai: D2C vegan beauty brand Plum has opened its latest store at VR Mall, Dumas Road in Surat, Gujarat, a company official announced on social media. The new outlet is a part of the brand’s expansion plans to open 100 stores across India, revealed in a press release earlier.

The D2C brand opened its first exclusive store two years back in R-city Mall, Ghatkopar, Mumbai. Since then, it opened its stores in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Kolkata, Udaipur, Chandigarh and Trivandrum. In the coming year, Plum is planning to open outlets in Surat, Kanpur, Kochi, Faridabad, and other tier 2 cities, the release added.

The vegan beauty brand was founded in 2013 with a portfolio of cruelty-free and non-toxic products and has over 500 stock-keeping units (SKUs). It is available in 15 countries and is reachable in over 350 towns and cities in India, through more than 1,500 assisted outlets and over 15,000 unassisted outlets.