Appliance brand Hisense India appoints Pranab Mohanty as CEO

Source: https://www.linkedin.com/in/pranab-mohanty-7749b05a/
At Hisense India, Mohanty will be driving the growth, development and strategic initiatives along with expanding the company’s customer reach and presence in the market

New Delhi: Consumer electronics (CDIT) and home appliances brand Hisense India has appointed Pranab Mohanty as its chief executive officer to lead growth strategy, the company announced in a release. The company aims to utilize Mohanty’s expertise and experience to strengthen its presence in the country.

At Hisense India, Mohanty will be driving the growth, development and strategic initiatives along with expanding the company’s customer reach and presence in the market.

“My focus will be on continuing to build on the company’s success and delivering innovative products and services to customers in India. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at Hisense India to achieve our goals and contribute to the growth of the company,” said Mohanty.

Mohanty has an experience of over 30 years across multiple platforms including sales and marketing, business development and general development with P&L accountability. He has worked with various brands prior to Hisense, including Toshiba, Midea, Somotex Ghana and Sales India Pvt. Ltd.

“We are delighted to have Pranab on board as our CEO. His extensive experience and knowledge of the industry will be invaluable to the company as we continue to expand our business in India. We are confident that under his leadership, Hisense India will continue to grow and achieve new heights,” said Steven Li, managing director, Hisense India.

Established in 1969, Hisense offers consumer electronics and home appliances, including TV, smartphones, commercial displays, household appliances including refrigerators, freezers, and air conditioners, among other products.

Furthermore, the company has a global workforce of over 90,000 and its flat-panel TV market share in China has been on top for 13 years consecutively. The company’s sales revenue crossed CNY 175.50 billion in 2021.

