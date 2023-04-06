Six brands including Ritu Kumar open stores at Lulu Mall Thiruvananthapuram

The new brands that opened stores at the Lulu Mall property include Ritu Kumar, Longines, Bath & Body Works, Lenskart, Barbeque Nation, and Mamaearth

Bengaluru: The Lulu Mall at Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala has launched six new brand outlets, the mall chain announced on social media.

The new brands that opened stores at the property include designer-wear label Ritu Kumar, luxury Swiss watch company Longines, personal care brand Bath & Body Works, eyewear retailer Lenskart, restaurant chain Barbeque Nation and skin care brand Mamaearth.

“We are excited to announce the opening of some of the most sought-after brands at LuLu Mall Trivandrum. Ritu Kumar, Longines, Bath&Body Works, Lenskart, Barbeque Nation, and Mamaearth have all recently opened their doors, offering an unparalleled shopping and dining experience all under one roof,” the company announced in a LinkedIn post.

Lulu Mall, Thiruvananthapuram was launched in December 2021 by multinational conglomerate company Lulu Group International.

The mall is spread across 2,000,000 sq. ft. of retail space and is located at Akkulam Bridge, Anayara Post. It houses over 300 national and international brand stores and 12 anchor stores. The mall also has a 12 screen superplex including kerala’s first IMAX screen by PVR cinemas.

Lulu Group International was founded in 2000 by M. A. Yusuff Ali. Currently, Lulu Group has four operational malls across the country in Kochi, Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, and Lucknow. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates the group operates a chain of hypermarkets and retail companies.