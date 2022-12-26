IKEA aims to achieve 100% zero emissions in home deliveries by 2025

IKEA’s Indian logistic partner GATI-KWE will help catalyse the furniture major’s new mission

Bengaluru: Home furnishing retailer Ikea aims to achieve 100% zero emissions in home deliveries by 2025. Its logistics partner GATI-KWE will help the company attain this sustainable and planet-positive goal.

“At Ikea, we started using electric vehicles for delivery in 2019, with two electric vehicles and contributing to 2% of all home deliveries. Today, we have 61% deliveries through electric vehicles from the Ikea Hyderabad store,” the brand stated on social media.

It collaborated with GATI-KWE in 2018 as a logistic partner. The partnership enabled Ikea to manage home deliveries of its products to customer homes across Telangana.

The logistics firm used an environment-friendly fleet to deliver products to its customers benefiting not only the two business partners but also proving the viability of smart green solutions in the Indian logistics sector.

Ikea is a Swedish-founded multinational group, that sells ready-to-assemble furniture, kitchenware, and home accessories. In 2018 the company has made its debut in India with a 13-acre complex in Hyderabad. Ikea India’s total income has risen by 73.1 percent to ₹1,125.5 crores in FY22, from ₹650.2 crores in FY21.