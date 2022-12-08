Shopsy introduces Tamil and Telugu App interfaces

This initiative by Shopsy helps users to access the products in the language of their choice

Bengaluru: Shopsy, a zero-commission e-commerce platform ofl Flipkart, has introduced Tamil and Telugu to its platform to broaden its reach and serve more customers across different regions. The app is planning to launch its interface in other Indian languages as well, according to a social media post by the company.

Customers residing in non-metro cities are more comfortable using their regional language as browsing products and shopping online became easier.

Nearly 68% of customers on the app come from Tier II cities and beyond, out of which close to 50% are first-time e-commerce shoppers. The introduction of new languages is key in addressing the growing demand of consumers that are based in different corners of the country.

Shopsy by Flipkart is a reselling platform that allows sellers to sell products online in India. It launched in July 2021, with the aim to be a go-to shopping destination for consumers from Tier ll and beyond markets. The application has more than 11 lakh sellers including those from Flipkart and offers a selection of 150 million products across 800 categories.

Shopsy has reported 600% year-on-year growth this September as its fashion category emerges as one of its major growth drivers and between July – September 2022 Shopsy has grown by 2X in the overall customer base.