IKEA unveils Navigation Tower and Wordmark at Navi Mumbai store site

IKEA (part of the Ingka Group), the world’s leading Swedish home furnishings retailer has installed the iconic IKEA Navigation Tower and the Wordmark at the IKEA store site in Navi Mumbai, Turbhe, Maharashtra.

The 5 lakh+ sq ft IKEA store will inspire people with more than 7,000 beautiful, affordable, good quality, sustainable and well-designed home furnishing products along with ideas and inspirations for the home. The store is located on the Thane-Belapur Road, approximately 600 mts from the Turbhe Station.

The free-standing Navigation Tower and IKEA’s distinctive blue and yellow Wordmark are a part of the store site making it a highly visible, visual expression of the IKEA concept. It serves to help customers find the store from a distance. Opening of the Navi Mumbai large format store is a big step. This will further complement existing online services – e-commerce, click-and-collect and remote planning and is a big step to establishing a total omnichannel presence in Mumbai. IKEA has been present online in Mumbai since 2019.

Peter Betzel, CEO & Chief Sustainability Officer, IKEA India said, “Mumbai is one of our most important markets In India. With the opening of our IKEA store, we will be able to meet many more people in Mumbai and be a part of creating a better everyday life at home. We want to inspire our customers to live sustainably with affordable products and solutions. The IKEA store will provide ideas and inspirations along with good quality, affordable, well-designed and sustainable home furnishing products.”

Per Hornell, Market and Expansion Manager, IKEA India added, “We at IKEA are very excited as we come closer to the opening of our Navi Mumbai store. Currently the whole team is working towards creating an excellent customer experience with all the safe shopping measures in place when we open. Safety and security will remain our highest priority during these unusual times. We are looking forward to extending the ways of meeting the many people of Mumbai, from only online to going multichannel.”

IKEA will announce the opening date in the coming weeks. Customers will be able to shop in IKEA and experience its range with the large store in Navi Mumbai, e-commerce and 2 smaller stores coming up during 2021. IKEA is present online in Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune with over 35 million+ customers visiting. This is in line with IKEA’s ambition to reach 100 million customers by 2022 in India.