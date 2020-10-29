Myntra offers a sustainable clothing range in partnership with LENZING™ ECOVERO™

Myntra and LENZING™ ECOVERO™ fiber brand have joined hands this festive season, to provide apparels made of the environmentally responsible viscose fibre. As a part of this collaboration, Myntra’s in-house fashion brands have created a range of eco-friendly outfits for women’s and men’s wear.

The drive to go-green is accelerating lately, and Indian fashion brands strive to stay two steps ahead. The partnership between Myntra and LENZING™ ECOVERO™ brand brings high on fashion products to the online market. A legion of innovative minds has worked on this collection to offer a wide range of innovative designs across brands. Outfits made of LENZING™ ECOVERO™ fibers will be offered by top brands like Roadster, Dressberry, Mast & Harbour, and House of Pataudi (HOP). The reasonably-priced apparels offer a wide range of choices for buyers with various tastes in fashion.

Tailored to a sustainable lifestyle, LENZING™ ECOVERO™ fibers are derived from certified renewable wood sources using an eco-responsible production process meeting high environmental standards. LENZING™ ECOVERO™ branded specialty viscose fiber has been certified with the EU Ecolabel which is awarded to products and services meeting stringent sustainability requirements throughout their life cycle.

Speaking on the partnership Amar Nagaram, CEO, Myntra said “As one of the leading fashion retailers in the country, we are curiously conscious and committed to working towards serving the evolving fashion preferences of our customers with holistic offerings. This collaboration will further enhance Myntra’s commitment towards the ecosystem.”

Speaking about the association, Avinash Mane, Commercial Head, South Asia, Lenzing Group said, “As global industry leader in sustainability and innovation, we at Lenzing fibers are pleased to collaborate with Myntra to power eco-friendly fashion for Indian consumers. This collection brings a perfect mix of fashion and sustainability. Through this we hope to create a larger outreach among consumers as well as industry on adopting alternative resources and processes in their brands.”