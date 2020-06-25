Viviana Mall turns seven

Viviana Mall, a well-known ‘destination mall’, celebrating its seven years of providing a recreation space to the public has organised a week-long activities and events on the social media.

The celebration commenced from June 22, with daily activities to beat the lockdown blues right from room decoration and cake baking workshops to make up sessions by the renowned makeup artists from Colorbar.

There are various competitions also lined up, the winners in these events will win prizes and offers from Viviana Mall. Keeping in mind the 7 years of completion, the mall will be uploading a post on its Instagram that appeals to their customers to comment and share ‘7 things they love at Viviana Mall’. Based on the same, customers commenting 1st, 7th, 77th, 777th and 7,777th on the post will be announced as the winners of this competition.

Commenting on the occasion, Rima Kirtikar, Chief Marketing Officer, Viviana Mall said, “Since the day of the inauguration, we have come a long way and we continue to be young with not only turning seven, but also with our activities that we conducted at the mall and now the same has moved on the digital platforms. As we approach closer to reopening of economic activities, including malls, we have already prepared ourselves to with several precautionary measures to provide a safer shopping experience. We can comfortably say that all of our stakeholders right from shoppers, retailers, support staff and the mall is taking #EkNayaKadam by stepping into mall’s eight year and in this post-COVID world.”

Taking a new step in organising parties, Viviana Mall has organized a virtual party for their loyalty club customers on the Anniversary Day, June 27. For everyone, on the celebration day, there will be a live band performance on mall’s social media pages.

“Our customers and retail partners are the pillar of support and part of the Viviana Mall’s success story. As we take #EkNayaKadam, we are confident that our stakeholders will continue to be part of the journey for the years to come. The same is also reflected in one of the recent surveys that we had commissioned wherein 56 percent of our visitors would come to Viviana Mall within a month of reopening. Additionally, if given an option, over 60 percent would prefer booking their visit. We can glad to share that all safety arrangements are in place and we are ready to reopen the mall within 24 hours of notice to welcome our customers,” said Manoj K. Agarwal, Chief Executive Officer, Viviana Mall.