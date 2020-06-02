41 pc of mall footfall to be back within 15 days of reopening: Report

Over 40 percent of shoppers are likely to visit the malls during the initial fortnight of re-opening, showed a survey finding. The patrons also want the mall management to have precautionary measures in place to make the malls safer to visit.

The survey was commissioned by Viviana Mall and conducted by Market Resonance to understand footfalls and customer preferences for effective planning on re-opening. As per the findings, 14 percent of the footfalls will be back only during the first week and another 27 percent within 15 days of re-opening.

On the survey, Manoj K. Agarwal, Chief Executive Officer, Viviana Mall said, “A detailed customer survey done by us has yielded most encouraging responses. First cut feedbacks are extremely positive as far as customer sentiment and customer outlook vis-a-vis shopping and visit to Viviana Mall are concerned. One of the key takeaways was that 41% of shoppers want to visit the mall within the initial fortnight of lockdown getting lifted.”

For the study, opinions of 57 percent male, 42 percent female and 1 percent from the third gender from across Mumbai and Mumbai Metropolitan Region were collated. The total sample size was over 2,300.

“One of the most favourite sections of the mall that consumers are looking forward to visit are the various Food & Beverage options, departmental stores, essentials and apparels,” said Agarwal.

The highest demand will be for department store with 46 percent of the respondents stating that they will prefer to visit one, followed by restaurants and cafe with 24 percent.

During the ongoing lockdown, shoppers within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region including Mumbai and Thane were also approached to know their preferences and suggestions to make Viviana Mall a preferred safe and hygienic destination. It was a really positive to know that all measures planned to be taken by Viviana Mall are also what our customers expect us to take.

“People have suggested restricted use of the trial rooms, issue coupons to visit mall and to avoid crowding inside, maintaining social distancing, doing away with frisking booth, compulsory digital payments, providing masks, etc., which we have already incorporated in our Standard Operating Procedure. Our SOP document is exhaustive to ensure safety of our shoppers,” said Rima Kirtikar, Chief Marketing Officer, Viviana Mall.

Other than these, mall may have revised operational hours for some days reopening. Viviana Mall’s management has decided to follow sanitisation norms encompassing visitor and staff entry, circulation in mall’s common areas, shopping and billing in retail stores with easy to follow floor markers & signage, usage of washrooms such that alternate urinals and washbasins are used, sensor-based taps and soap dispensers are being put in place with each WC cubicle being thoroughly sanitised before being permitted for next use.

In addition, the mall is also putting up directions and markers for the usage of escalators and elevators out of which the latter would initially be meant for use by expectant mothers and the specially-abled customers.

