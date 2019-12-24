The Year That Was: Customer-centricity key to shopping mall success

Shopping malls are the lifeline of the modern retail industry. Despite the stories of ghost malls, empty stores and negligible footfalls doing the rounds, the fact of the matter is that retail in the country is thriving and with it are prospering shopping centres.

The great Indian shopping mall boom began innocuously enough in the early 2000s, with just three malls in existence in the entire country. Nineteen years later, the number has mushroomed to a whopping 650 malls, enabled by the fact that the Indian audience discovered clean, vibrant, climate-controlled and technology-enabled malls, replete with a plethora of brands.

The shopping centre industry in the country took a hit with the advent of e-commerce in the early 2000s and then the due to the effects of recession of 2007-2008, the economic slowdown, demonetization, FDI rules as well as the coming of GST. There even came a time when developers were forced to shut down ‘dead’ or ‘ghost’ malls.

Despite the hurdles, investment firms saw India as a gold mine and mall developers did not lose focus, working doubly hard to ensure that their footfalls didn’t go down. Instead, the shopping mall culture has well and truly gripped the nation. In fact, as per an ANAROCK report, more than 30 new shopping malls covering nearly 14 million sq. ft. of area are expected to come up across top eight cities by 2020.

As far as Indian shopping mall industry is concerned, the year 2019 was a good and successful one. Developers started building new and improved malls for appreciating audiences. Today, all cities –Tier I, II or III – have malls, not just market complexes. Big players like Pacific and Vegas added new malls to their portfolio and many more are on verge of opening new malls.

Rise of Tier II City Malls

Metro and Tier I cities have always been the center point of the mall culture and premium malls precisely. However, Tier II cities and towns in states like Rajasthan, Haryana, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha, UP and Kerala are slowly closing the gap with Tier I cities in a race to be home to luxury malls. Nearly 85 shopping malls are expected to come up in the country over the next five years and most of them will be in the Tier II & III cities.

In the past five years, Tier II & III cities have shown tremendous acceptance of brands. The saying that ‘only Tier I shoppers like to shop for brands’ has been proven a myth now. A large population in smaller towns is fully aware of the brands and modern fashion trends and knows what is best suited for him/her. Retail experts believe that the success rate of shopping mall in a smaller town is much more than in metro cities where the competition is very high.

With high rentals and very less land available in center point of the Tier I cities, mall developers face tough time in getting the footfalls and revenue. Meanwhile, malls in smaller towns have abundance of land and cheap rentals and can be easily accessible by the entire population of the city.

New Brands

The year 2019 saw a huge leap in opening of new stores in the mall in comparison to the street. International brands opted for malls to open their flagship stores in large number. In Tier II malls, Indian brands opened their exclusive and bigger stores rather than going for a franchising model which was a trend earlier.

As per a report by JLL, the leasing activity—the rate at which mall spaces were taken up by tenants—in the country’s top seven cities rose 75 percent compared to the same period last year.

“The retail market, which has been experiencing a new lease of life with investment interest returning to the market, has also seen a growth in leasing activities from both international and domestic brands. With good quality malls now coming up, brands have been eyeing expansion in Indore, Hyderabad and other smaller cities,” said the report.

Entertainment and F&B

Mall developers today have understood that Entertainment and F&B categories give a superlative edge to their malls. The time spent in the mall is directly proportional to the revenue generated and these platforms ensure people spend as much time as possible there. As a result, malls are tying up with entertainment centres like Smaaash, TimeZone, PVR Playhouse, Fun City, HangOut etc. to keep the entertainment quotient intact. Cinema giants too started seeing malls as perfect partners to open their advanced and highly luxurious megaplexes in for discerning crowds – which garnered more revenue than standalone cinema halls.

2019 saw a huge rise in opening of these entertainment centers and others gaming arenas for kids and the Millennial crowd. A large number of restaurants and cuisines were introduced as dining options in malls pan India to give Indian people a taste of the world.

In Conclusion…

There has been much talk of the death of brick-and-mortar retail as a consequence of the aggressive advent of e-commerce into the country. However, the fact is that it is still the dawn for shopping malls in India. Much has been added in terms of brands, technologies, food and entertainment so far and the sky is the limit to the consumer experience and service that malls are planning to add in their portfolios. In short, the year 2019 will be another step in the successful journey of shopping malls in India, the transformation from mere retail destinations into consumer engagement spaces.

AMANORA MALL, PUNE

For Amanora Mall, the year 2019 has been good and prosperous. “With new brands opening in the mall, the footfall and revenue has increased. The overall performance of the mall was quite satisfactory. I would rate our achievements 8 out of 10,” says Surjit Singh Rajpurohit, COO, Amanora Mall.

Key Highlights

The launch of Smaaash and Marks & Spencer was one of the key highlights for the mall.

“There are many more brands which will be entering the mall in the coming months. With a newly revamped look and refreshed brand mix, the sales have increased. With combination of premium ambience and brands, we have created highly relevant space for aspirational customers,” added Rajpurohit.

Food Court, Entertainment & Other Initiatives

Amanora mall designed and added expanded open spaces for live events to go the extra mile to attract people this year. A concert featuring Diljit Dosanjh in October got phenomenal response, where more than 8,000 people turned up for the show. The brand has been engaging people with activities like live concerts, wine festival, celebrity visits and food festivals.

Smaaash with 23,000 sq. ft. store is the latest addition to the entertainment mix which offers virtual reality games, 4 rustic themed bowling lanes, arcade games, and simulated sports. The mall intends to add more FEC players in coming months to wow consumers and attract more footfalls.

The food court is undergoing a major transformation process and aims to become one of the largest food courts in Pune. It will soon have more than 25 kitchens, with a seating capacity of 1,200+ people.

Technological Innovations

Amanora has introduced AI, Digital Pathways in the technological portfolio. They have applications which maps consumer buying behaviour, tracks average spend and frequency of visit.

“We will be doing holographic displays, interactive digital standees and digital way finders to enhance customer’s shopping experience in the coming months,” says Rajpurohit.

Events & Special Activities

The mall has been hosting huge live concerts in Pune with artists like Diljit Dosanjh, Gura Randhawa, Nucleya etc. on a regular basis, aside from big ticket events like Indian Super Bike Festival (ISF), the biggest bike festival in Pune. The mall is hopeful to conduct more such events in the coming months.

Initiatives to Keep Footfalls Up

“We have been constantly refreshing our brand mix, expanded our entertainment areas and are hosting a variety of events like fashion shows, live concerts, cookery show etc. With key focus to enhance the customer’s experience, we have added food and beverage options upgraded the mall interiors and invested in décor and art,” concludes Rajpurohit.

GROWEL’S 101, MUMBAI

For Growel’s 101, the year 2019 has been a good year overall. The mall witnessed positive trends in retail sales numbers along with the average spends per customer in the last quarter especially.

Performance Chart

On the parameter of performance, revenue, business and growth, the mall witnessed a solid growth in all these categories. In 2019, Growel’s saw double -digit growth in sales, TD and footfalls.

Key Highlights

One of the key highlights for Growel’s 101 was the increase in positive average spends in 2019 as compared to the last. Also, the festive quarter was a big boost as the brand achieved its highest retail sales and TD since inception beating the last highest numbers by a very good margin.

Popular Campaigns

“The positive trend for us has been not because of one big event, but rather an amalgamation of different genre events and timely category target events, which we do on a regular basis. This year saw a lot of engagement events, ArtiSTREE for Woman’s Day celebrations, End of season sale, Midnight sale, Festival of Delights for Diwali, Kids activities, origami animal making workshop and sensitisation program for the International Children’s Day. Our established properties like ‘Thoosday’ which offers centric Growel’s unplugged and Funbola, are further helping in the success of the brand. The décor added to the visual treat and helped us create various photo opportunities for our customers,” says Sachin Dhanawade, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Retail & Real Estate, Grauer & Weil (India) Limited.

Technological Innovations

Growel’s introduced a digital feedback mechanism through tabs and hyperlinks in 2019. To make the payment easy and convenient , the mall introduced pay wallets for the parking payments. The initiatives received encouragingly huge positive response. “For customer-centricity, we will be very soon launching Growel’s 101++ rewards program App. Digital floor guide screens will also be installed for navigation,” added Dhanawade.

New Brands Added

Growel’s 101 added the following brands to their portfolio in 2019.

– Levis

– Hamleys

– MINISO

– Nykaa

– Drinx Exchange

– WOW Momo

– Ladu Samrat

Food Court, Entertainment & Other Initiatives

Growel’s upgraded their entertainment section this year and have added new rides and more options for children. Unique spaces have been created for the kids in different zones of the mall. As far as their foodcourt is considered, it has been given a new look, ambience and mood lighting. The seating space has been increased. With a healthy mix, currently their F&B brands are doing exceptionally good in terms of Y-o-Y numbers.

“As a mall, we have always been experimenting, innovating and trying different things from the customer’s point of view. Offers with lucrative incentives along with Growel’s 101++ rewards program has seen excellent repeat purchases and visits. We do offer special incentives on customer birthdays, through events and to our highest shoppers. To keep the footfalls rolling, we do provide lucrative offers to our customers, organise engaging activations and launch marketing campaigns for customers who haven’t visited us in a while,” says Dhanawade.

For Inorbit Malls, the year 2019 has been dynamic. The brand witnessed a series of changes in all the categories. Fashion and food category turned out to be the strong categories which saw maximum transition in all Inorbit malls. The addition of brands like Street Food by Punjab Grill & Asia Seven, Love & Latte, Urban Tadka and KFC has propelled F&B category at Inorbit malls and expanded the options for our patrons. Fashion has done exceptionally well in Malad, Hyderabad and Vadodara. Inorbit Bangalore witnessed exponential growth in Electronics and communications category due to the slew of launches in mobile phones.

Performance wise the festive quarter gave the brand more reasons to celebrate. During this quarter, all the malls recorded double digit consumption growth with an inspiring increase in consumer spends.

Technological Innovations

For Inorbit, it is always the case of enhancing and giving more as far as the consumer shopping experience is concerned. The brand has used technology in a very relevant manner to offer services to their patrons in the form of digital experiences, use of QR codes, touchscreen navigation and chatbots.

“We have some exclusive ongoing offers for our customers in various categories like food, services and entertainment in form of deal and combos. Shoppers can avail these combos by logging on to our website and redeeming them during their visit to the mall. We are focussed on creating digital experiences that creates incremental footfall growth,” says Naviin Ibhrampurkar, Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications, Inorbit Malls.

As a part of their engagement strategy, Inorbit has recently started the use of QR Codes to augment its communication and also to build consumer engagement. Consumers get a chance to win prizes and discounts by scanning these QR codes during shopping festivals and special occasions. Recently, Inorbit published a print ad with a QR code during the festive season. Customers could scan this code and get a view the festive décor that was done at the mall on their smartphone screen.

Inorbit malls also rolled out interactive ‘Digital Directories’ that helps consumers not only search for the brands and offers, but also navigate their way to the store. In addition to this there are several other features like a feedback section where customers can be connected with the mall team by submitting their feedback and suggestions. “We constantly improvise the features based on the ideas shared by our customers. The touch screen guide also helps customers in identifying brands that do not have EBO’s but are available inside departmental stores at our mall. Such a feature eases out the stress of finding the brand and make one plan their shopping well,” explains Ibhrampurkar.

The mall recently has developed ‘The Inorbit ChatBot’ for elevating consumer experience and its currently being tested in a closed group. It is a voice assistant that will have information related to brands, services, events, and deals and offers which augment customer experience.

“We know that consumers are connected all the time and the Bot is an interactive platform the allows brands to engage with customers through gamified experiences and value transactions,” elaborates Ibhrampurkar.

New Brands

This year, Inorbit added new brands like Marks & Spencer, Mufti, Zink London, Aurelia, Inc 5, Skechers and Crocs to their portfolio. Some other brands that were launched in 2019 are Mia, Chumbak, Enamor, Jockey and Lenskart. The mall has also upgraded its food options with the launch of food joints like Chaayos, Huber & Holly, Wok Express, and Burger King. In the dining section, they recently opened Urban Tadka. Social’s and Studs Sports bar are due to open shortly.

Food Court, Entertainment & Other Initiatives

Apart from shopping, entertainment is today emerging as a strong category. INOX, the 7-screen multiplex at the mall in Malad, was transformed into a megaplex and is live with Imax, MX4D, an ONYX led screen, premium Insignia and Kiddles (kids theatre). They also introduced ScreenX, which is a multi-projection screen covering 3 walls and gives 270-degree wide movie format.

“From 7 to 11 screens, it is today the only multiplex in the world to have so many formats under one roof. It is the various format of screens that has become a great value addition. With such a huge development, the Megaplex has already started witnessing high occupancy levels with over more than 50 percent growth in sales over last year. This is a clear indication that the audience is loving the experience and is willing to pay a premium price for a superior experience. Another perfect example is Timezone – our family entertainment centre which is one of the major crowd pullers at the mall. It is their urbane and futuristic design with fun colour palette that gives a perfect ambience for gaming and entertainment. Timezone is not just popular among kids, but young adults and families too enjoy spending time over here,” adds Ibhrampurkar.

Events & Special Activities

Inorbit recently hosted a Street Food Event and named it Khau Galli, where they offered customers a chance to experience irresistible flavours of street food through some lip-smacking food from brands like Biryani Kitchen, Wow Momos etc. The event was clubbed with some activities for kids and musical performances to entertain the crowd.

The Hyderabad mall celebrated Autumn Winter with a strong social drive wherein shoppers could get their old apparels and get an instant discount voucher of Rs. 1000 from the news brands that have opened in the mall. The advertising was done in a very innovative way. There was a full-page ad in Hyderabad Times that looked like a gift-wrapping paper. Customers were encouraged to use this to wrap their bygone clothes and bring it to the mall. The clothes donated by customers were collected over a period of two weeks and then donated by an NGO to families of construction site workers. With more than 1300 customers registering for the event, the sales of the participating brands grew by double digit.

The Mannequin sound and light show – a one of its kind unique experience for shoppers was hosted in Hyderabad during Diwali, was another highlight of the year.

“As a mall we don’t just compete with other malls and the high streets, but also lifestyle choices like binge watching and gaming so our focus is on creating visceral experiences. For e.g Vadodara is popular for Navratri and the city has some prominent Navratri pandals. Around the same time, we plan a Navratri food festival at our mall which is open from 10 pm in the night to 2 am in the morning. Since the youth is looking for hangout and eating places post their dandiya night, Inorbit is open as a venue for food,” says Ibhrampurkar.

JUNCTION MALL, DURGAPUR

For Junction Mall, the year 2019 has been good and prosperous. The mall extended its retail catchment by a large number and hence witnessed the highest ever business figure for brands in their shopping mall. This year, Junction mall reached up to 95 percent of occupancy and also upgraded its tenant mix. The mall also witnessed the highest ever footfalls in a single day as well this year.

Performance Chart

On the parameter of performance, revenue, business and growth, Junction witnessed a solid growth in all these categories.

Performance – Achieved around 93 pc of budget

Revenue – Achieved around 90 pc of the target

Business – Growth of around 12 pc YOY

Growth – Growth of around 12 pc YOY

Key Highlights

The key highlights for the mall in 2019 were:

– Junction added brands like Sabhyata, Aurelia, Monte Carlo, Indian Terrain, Firstcry.com in 2019. MI Studio was also introduced.

– Anchor stores achieved the highest sales since their launch. The stores witnessed a giant footfall in the festive months, not only on weekends but on weekdays as well.

– The food court was renovated to add more features and brands in the list.

– The mall renovated its landscape by adding more greenery and eco-friendly objects in the mall surroundings.

Popular Campaigns

Festive Campaigns conducted by the mall brought significant and remarkable success compared to the previous years.

“We initiated the campaign ‘New Junction, New You’, as we have introduced new look to the mall, new brands, new services etc. A 360 degree marketing campaign was planned and executed, covering our extended catchments. We got huge response in the mall events and lucky draw contests. The festive season saw record sales at all the anchor and vanilla stores in the mall,” says Arijit Chatterjee, COO, Junction Mall.

Events & Special Activities

Out of many activities and events, Junction Mall mainly focused on the CSR activities. “We did ground level CSR activities in our catchment like distribution of clothes during festivals, taking under privilege families and people from old age homes for Puja Parikrama etc. Also, there were other activities involving UNICEF & CRY. We have jointly done the activities together with our retailers in mall and there was huge engagement and enthusiasm observed,” added Chatterjee.

Food Court, Entertainment & Other Initiatives

The entire food court of the mall was renovated and extended. New brands such Haldiram’s and London Shake was introduced this year. “We are completely following exclusiveness theory for the Food Court. This will give an extended range of options to customers. As far as the entertainment section is concerned, we are exploring new areas. We signed a new gaming zone for the kids. It will be an electronic gadget free zone. All games and activities will be physical. This is planned to give a healthy boost to kids of this generation and to engage them more to physical exercises,” says Chatterjee.

The other initiatives to keep footfalls rolling were:

– Digital Activities for the shoppers

– Activities in catchment housing societies

– Participation in local fairs

– OOH activities to extend the catchments

OBEROI MALL, MUMBAI

“Despite the general economic slowdown, the year 2019 has been quite exciting for Oberoi Mall. We received a promising response for all our events, activations and fests throughout the year. We got the opportunity to churn and further spruce up our tenant mix housing latest leading international and national players across different categories to stay relevant and exciting in the minds of patrons. We have time and again given new and exciting brands a platform to extend their business and reach and helped our target audience expand their universe of choice. We are humbled to have been successful in the endeavour until now and will continue to direct all our efforts towards achieving this in the future as well. Apart from this, we had the opportunity of hosting memorable and exclusive events at Oberoi Mall which mesmerised patrons across ages and gender. We have been able to achieve our targets in terms of revenue, footfalls and brand equity thought out the year,” says Anuj Arora, General Manger, Oberoi Mall.

Key Highlights

Summer Escape Event: In the summer, the mall organised their annual ‘Summer Escape’ event where they introduced newly launched Nickelodeon’s show ‘Golmaal Junior’ to the world through an exciting format, involving various games and engagements. The event received an overwhelming response from the audience. Additionally, they hosted the ‘10 toons 10 weeks marathon’ as part of the Summer Escape where kids got to meet 10 different and highly popular toons every weekend during their summer break like Shiva, Rudra, Motu-Patlu, Dora, Chhota Bheem, Chutki, Tom & Jerry, Hamley, Hattie, Ninja Hattori, Gattu-Battu.

Diwali Event: The annual Diwali festive event ‘Light Up Luck’ was bigger and better this year where patrons got a chance to participate in a lucky draw and win a brand-new Mercedes-Benz GLA 200 series Urban Sports SUV having an ex-showroom price of approximately Rs. 35 lakhs. Moreover, this year the festive season décor at the mall was a grand fusion capturing the enamour of Diwali and the fervour, excitement and colour of a grand Indian wedding. With the Mercedes-Benz at the heart of décor and installations, the patrons get to experience the grandeur of an Indian wedding and win a brand-new car.

Magnificent Me: September brought the festive fervor a little earlier with ‘Magnificent Me’. The event was a beauty and wellness festival providing a unique indulgent experience for patrons to pamper themselves with an exclusive collection of beauty, wellness and fragrance brands/products all under one roof along with exciting offers.

Popular Campaigns

“As part of our marketing campaigns, we had the good fortune of hosting exciting events and celebrities exclusively for Oberoi Mall across India. We hosted Virat Kohli, captain Indian Cricket Team for the launch of new product from Philips. We also hosted ‘Elsa and Anna’, the characters from Frozen 2 movie, exclusively at Oberoi Mall for our patrons. Elsa and Anna engaged with kids and their families and recreated the magic witnessed in the blockbuster sequel at the event for the young ones,” says Arora.

Along with the Meet-and-Greet with Elsa and Anna, they also hosted the exclusive India premiere of the much awaited Frozen 2 movie at PVR ICON, where fun-filled Frozen 2 activities for children including a make-up zone, caricature booth, art and craft, colouring activity, trivia and dainty dancing were organised.

Technological Innovations

Oberoi Mall introduced new ergonomically designed wheelchairs to USB charge points through the mall for the tech savvy patrons. Apart from these, they also adopted new systems and software at the back- end to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of their interactions with the retail partners and consultants in a transparent and time-bound manner.

“We have a lot of pilots in the coming year aimed at enhancing the shopping experience of our customers. We remain focused and committed to bettering the customer experience and therefore we will implement the ones which resonate the most with our patrons and reflect the philosophy of the mall – one stop destination for fun, films, fashion and family,” says Arora.

New Brands

Oberoi Mall remains cognizant of the fashion aspect, as their teamwork ensuring that the mall offers relevant and iconic mix of fashion brands to its patrons across gender, age and budgets.

“Being an efficiently designed Mall, we walk a tightrope in ensuring that we have a brand mix that caters to the maximum types of target groups. We, in turn, present these target groups with an optimum brand mix to help them make better buying decisions. Hence, be it global leading brands such as Marks & Spencer, ZARA, Forever New and GAP or close to home iconic brands like FabIndia, Global Desi, Manyavar and Nalli, we are proud partners with several such brands and offer the very best to our esteemed patrons. Continuing with the same ideology, we introduced Indya and Rookie USA this year. Indya, ethno-fusion wear label, opened its third retail point in our mall. We also introduced players such as Swiss Paradise, Lenskart and Regal who encapsulate this vision in their brand strategy as well. Furthermore, our retail partners Fab India, Allen Solly, Metro, INC 5 and Titan also revamped their look to present a new immersive experience to our patrons,” says Arora

Food Court, Entertainment & Other Initiatives

The major anchors at the mall are NAMCO and PVR ICON. NAMCO, the first of its kind in India, is a fun-filled entertainment zone for kids and adults alike. Built to Japanese standards of safety and peace of mind, the vibrant facility is designed around 3D TV animation ‘PAC-MAN’, ‘Ghostly Adventures’ and ‘Star Wars’ themes. The centre offers large-scale children’s play equipment and one of India’s largest redemption zones.

“We also have a Multiplex PVR ICON where movie enthusiasts get to experience the one of a kind P[XL] screen with Dolby Atmos moving sound technology, dual 4k projections and customised 4D glasses. PVR ICON also houses a unique Kids’ offering – ‘Playhouse’, an exclusive one-of-a-kind movie experience in Mumbai made for both kids and adults who wish to keep their inner child alive. With its vibrant ambience, colourful décor and seating and an in-slide, the Playhouse is a huge hit amongst our younger patrons and parents. Food, unlike other retail categories, is not a cyclical or seasonal business. Fine dining remains ever green throughout the year. Ensuring that the right mix is presented to our patrons, we have introduced the latest buzz in the food category this year such as Coldstone Creamery and Churros Co and renovated Subway & KFC with a fresh new look,” states Arora.

ORION MALL, BANGALORE

Orion Mall has had a phenomenal 2019 as the mall witnessed significant growth across all key parameters like trading density, sales per square feet, parking and footfalls. The mall has carved a reputation for being a true-blue lifestyle destination.

Performance Chart

“In terms of growth, we have notched up a double-digit YoY growth rate. The brand has become even more entrenched in the consumer psyche as a brand that stands for impeccable standards across all facets. This year, we have charted 7 percent growth on footfalls and 12 percent growth in F&B category. The finest testament to the Orion brand is the fact that more than 30 of our retail brand partners have stated that Orion Mall Brigade Gateway has been the best performing mall for them in South India, as well as the rest of the country,” says Shashie Kumar, Chief Operating Officer – Retail, Brigade Enterprises Limited.

Key Highlights

Orion conducted a series of successful events in 2019. The major attractions were ‘Orion Shopping Festival, live performances by Kailash Kher and Vasu Dixit to Geistoberfest, Oceans world, Flower show and many more.

“We’ve scaled new heights of brand visibility and perception. By highlighting a palpable degree of variety and novelty in the events, we’ve been able to consistently pique the interest of the diverse urban crowd of Bangalore. This has resulted in strong footfalls and positive audience reception for our activities throughout the year,” says Kumar.

New Brands

Orion signed multiple brands encompassing a wide spectrum of customer preferences and categories. Super Dry, CaratLane, Taneira, One Friday are some of the new prominent brands introduced in 2019.

Food Court, Entertainment & Other Initiatives

“We have had a long-standing relationship with brands like PVR, Time Zone and Funky Monkeys. These are now household names that stand for wholesome entertainment and serve diverse age groups. To refresh the customer value proposition, we are also shortly introducing Smaaash, India’s first urban sports centre that seamlessly mixes gaming, partying and dining into an immersive experience. The most recent additions to the food court have been Aha Andhra, Sizzler cafe and Dominos. The food court design is very different from what you see in other malls, with a very elegant European street like feel. We are also in the process of renovating the food court to enhance the overall customer experience,” said Kumar.

Initiatives to Keep Footfalls Up

Orion believes that the secret to keep the footfalls high is to keep the ideas original and variable.

“It is very necessary to make the consumer feel that there is something fresh and new to experience in every visit. We strive to preserve this identity by organising a diverse range of events and activities. We put in a lot of effort and meticulous planning to ensure that the initiatives and events are liked by the patrons. Apart from this, we take note of our customer feedback with regard to all aspects of the mall and find areas we can improve upon,” explains Kumar.

QUEST MALL, KOLKATA

Like the previous years, 2019 has also been quite fruitful, exciting and full of activities for Quest Mall, Kolkata. They started the year with one of their milestone events, ‘Quest Floral Fantasy’, an International Flower Show, which was awarded as the Best Marketing Campaign of 2019 by various retail forums. Republic Day sale, Midnight Sale and Dawn to Dusk Sale also were well received by the mall patrons.

“Apart from the events, we have also established a good reach in the digital arena with the launch of Quest App in the month of September with first of its kind feature of – online payment for parking, which has got a great response too with 5,000 mobile app downloads in a mere 3 months period,” says Sanjeev Mehra, VP, Quest Properties India Limited.

Performance Chart

The performance for the FY 2018-19 has been at par with the performance for FY 2017-18, with one of the highest sales per sqft in the entire region. “We have seen a major growth in luxury and food, which is a positive sign of growing aspiration and more indulgence. We are now working on the same line to add more aspirational brands into our brand-mix. Brands like Bally in the Luxury segment, Indigo Delicatessan in Casual Fine Dining segment are some of the major additions which are as per the same plans of bringing in more of the aspirational brands into the mall. We have entered into the 7th Year of our operations in the month of November and from here onwards we eventually foresee rezoning to happen within the mall, as the way forward,” adds Mehra.

Key Highlights

Quest Floral Fantasy – Quest Floral Fantasy 2019, a week-long biennial intellectual property was launched in 2019. The first season was launched with 6 International artists from Japan, Thailand, Czech Republic, Belgium, Indonesia and Singapore, and was scheduled from 11 – 17 Jan 2019. Quest Floral Fantasy was born out of the idea of presenting an International Flower Show to the patrons of the city. Flower Shows predominantly have always been outside and the challenges of executing breath-taking & spectacular displays of global floral artists within a secured environment accompanied with handling of millions of people who go through one mall being the toughest challenge. The execution of this event, first of its kind, required thorough coordination & cooperation from across the globe and Team Quest. The result of what happened was there for everyone to see. The global artists were enamoured by the recognition and love from the people of the city and flower enthusiasts, who thronged the mall to enjoy some of the spectacular displays ever seen. Quest now owns another remarkable property which will evolve with time and will be presented better at Quest Floral Fantasy.

Trendsetter Program – Quest also launched a Trendsetter Outreach program of the East at a grand scale. This program is meant for the influential and opinionated youth. The program aimed at presenting Kolkata and its talent in the best light. People registered their entries by filling up a comprehensive form mentioning their past work, previous band associations and the reason of joining this program.

The management at Quest called out for best entries on different set of parameters. Trendsetters are shortlisted on the basis of their social following, quality of content and passion towards the next and the new, whatever their feel of expertise. Quest have shortlisted first set of 3 Quest Trendsetters, out of hundreds of applications received and will eventually start working with them by this Christmas.

Food Court, Entertainment & Other Initiatives

Burger King and Taco Bell are the latest additions to the food court at Quest.

“We have utilised the same space without disturbing the normal operations of the food court, except 2 counters which also have now been refurbished, while adding the two aforementioned QSR brands. Both the brands have their own positives to add to the Food Court. We already had KFC, but BK has its own clientele and now mall patrons have more options, whereas, Taco adds a new category altogether to the F&B experience. We have brought in QSR format like Burger King, Taco Bell in the Food Court Area; Indigo Delicatessan, Skaii in the Casual Fine Dining. Further we have added Bally, Nykaa Luxe, Aldo, Charles & Keith, Tribe Amrapali, all of which have started giving better revenues from the brands that they have replaced,” states Mehra.

R CITY MALL, MUMBAI

“For R City Mall marked 2019 as a successful year, due to their events. The ‘End of season sale and ‘Kala Ghoda’ festival were the landmark events which made the year successful for the brand,” says Rajiv Malla, CEO, Runwal Group.

Performance Chart

The mall has registered an average 10 percent growth this year. It accounted highest sales inception this Diwali. The categories which witnessed growth and profit were:

– Electronics

– Food & Beverage

– Foot Fashion, Bags and Luggage

– Sports

– Kids Fashion

– Designer Wear

– Cosmetics

Key Highlights

Introducing engaging and novel experiences at R City was the highlight of 2019. The R City Art Festival was a visual extravaganza of epic proportions for the art lovers with over 30 art installations from the Kala Ghoda Artists. R City celebrated Imperial Diwali, the most royal Diwali of the season, with a magnificent 22-feet victory chariot, a splendid queen’s chariot and shopping experiences.

“With the introduction of Sky Cinema, we provided a spectacular outdoor experience of favourite movies to our customers. This year we have also planned and introduced a number of community and cause related initiatives like free parking for customers who showcased their voting marks, traffic management by the mall operations team to ease weekend traffic, etc. This time considering the heavy monsoons, the mall extended shelter and free refreshments to customers on days to heavy rains and floods,” said Malla.

New Brands

The new brands launched in 2019 were Reliance Trends, Taneira, Hastkala, Hitchki, Agent Jacks, Autobahn and Yana sizzlers.

Popular Campaigns

The popular engagement driven activities for R City were Redbull Freestyle Football Championship, Rubik Cube Championship, Luke’s Wellness market and Toons Cricket League. The events along with Imperial Diwali increased footfalls and attracted a new set of shoppers to the mall.

Technological Innovations

As far as technological innovations are concerned, the key focus for R City Mall was to make itself more accessible, convenient and comfortable for shoppers. “We are the first mall to install self-ordering kiosks, which helped in saving time and avoiding long queues at the food court. The newly introduced R City Mall App makes navigating the mall easy for our customers. The mall significantly leveraged technology and will be installing digital directories shortly thus enhancing the customer shopping experience. The mall is also launching a digital customer feedback program. Recently the mall had a strategic tie-up with Meru Cab Services and introduced instant cab parking and boarding facility. As mentioned, in 2019 the mall has capitalised on technology to provide an enhanced shopping experience and will be installing digital directories shortly,” concludes Malla.

SELECT CITYWALK, DELHI

“Select CITYWALK’s 2019 journey has been quite stable. In terms of footfall and sales we clocked a healthy growth. Also, this year we welcomed many international brands like Onitsuka Tiger, Lyn, Brooks Brothers, Ted Baker, Love Moschino, Diesel among others in our shopping centre,” says Yogeshwar Sharma, Executive Director & CEO, Select CITYWALK.

Key Highlights

“One of the major highlights of this year was that we have supported some very worthy social causes. We were the first mall in India to announce to make ourselves a plastic free environment. Some of the other key highlight would be definitely the evolving brand mix at Select CITYWALK. Through the year we have had a healthy mix of international and home-grown brands along with a healthy opportunity for start-up retailers to access our space via pop ups and thematic bazaars,” says Sharma.

Popular Campaigns

The mall conducted a very successful brand campaign earlier this year titled #HEREFORYOU for which they onboarded some key celebrities including chef Vicky Ratnani; fitness enthusiast, Mandira Bedi; Author & Yoga Expert, Ira Tiwari; and Beauty Guru, Vasudha Rai. Each of them validated how Select CITYWALK is a friend of patrons, making it a place of choice for food, beauty, fitness and of course shopping.

Technological Innovations

With the help of technology, retailers and management at the mall can leverage software allowing for tracking inventory, pricing and also churning customer data into intelligence to make themselves more efficient in planning and decision making. This helps them to enable the right retailer mix for increased footfall, hence directly impacting business.

“Augmented Reality is also finding its way in direct retail from its traditional application for online selling. Retailers are using smart mirrors for patrons to visualise different clothing, make up and eyeware in stores as well,” says Sharma highlighting the innovations which are in pipeline.

New Brands

Lyn, Adidas Original, Onitsuka Tiger, Cole Haan, Diesel are some of the big fashion brands that were introduced by the mall in 2019.

Food Court, Entertainment & Other Initiatives

Select CITYWALK has always been a destination for holistic entertainment beyond being a shopping centre. Select CITYWALK’s Hangout & Sports Diner – a family entertainment center, café and bowling place – is perfect for family time. Recently, Fitness First joined forces with Select CITYWALK and organised the ‘Dance Fitness Fiesta’.

“We regularly organise a movie festival where every month we show a classic movie via a public screening. Along with this, we also organise open mic comic shows in the plaza area where we invite renowned stand-up comedians to perform. Our movie theatre, food court and outdoor areas offer the perfect islands of entertainment seamlessly integrating into the shopping areas to enable customers to visit the mall for an entertaining experience,” says Sharma.

“We at Select CITYWALK make sure there is something here for everyone. The extensive range of international cuisines and numerous interesting restaurants gives an option to pretty much every type of palate. We have a host of cuisines at our food court, My Square that consumers can pick from – Chinese & Thai, Italian, Indian, and Arabic/Lebanese – and many more,” he further explains.

Events & Special Activities

Select CITYWALK celebrates every occasion and event with panache.

“Every year we organise our flagship events, the Kargil Diwas honouring our war heroes from the Karil War and Cause 4 the paws, our very own adoption drive for abandoned pets. This year Select CITYWALK for the 1st time organised an art exhibit titled Rooh: The Essence of Being. The exhibit featured celebrated artists and painters whose myriad body of work has been admired and appreciated across India. It was widely appreciated therefore we organised the second edition of the exhibition again in a span of 2 months. One of the highest impact events we had at Select CITYWALK this year was in collaboration with the SDMC on Gandhi Jayanti the ‘Satyagraha against plastic.’ We also recently celebrated Diwali throughout the month of November apart from other festive occasions through the year,” says Sharma.

VIVIANA MALL, MUMBAI

Viviana Mall has a reputation of experiencing robust and steady growth over the years and the same continued this year too. “In 2019, we have grown with the same momentum and foresee a similar trend in the upcoming year. Thanks to our continued customer centric engagements along with a unique brand mix offered by us and new retail offerings, we have been able to record a growth as far as the footfalls go. In fact, in a situation where the industry is at loggerheads with the rising e-commerce environment, we have witnessed a consistent jump in our sales and trading density,” said Manoj K Agarwal, CEO, Viviana Mall.

Key Achievements

Viviana Mall is the only Indian Mall to win ICSC Award for being ‘VIVA Best of Best’ in May 2019 held at Las Vegas for their #STOPACIDSALE initiative. This is for the second time Viviana Mall has won this award. On the CSR front, the mall bagged DNA’s Big Eco Idea Award for its ‘Nirmalaya Project’.

Popular Campaigns

“At Viviana Mall, there are multiple campaigns and marketing activities undertaken throughout the year. Consumers being the focal point, we organise activities like live music performances, festive season offers, celebrations like Silent Garba, celebrity visits, movie-tie ups, pet shows, etc. and all have been major crowd pullers,” says Agarwal.

Technological Innovations

Raising benchmarks is a continuous process. Viviana Mall continues to raise the bar and push the limits. Same goes with introducing innovative technology to value add to the shopping experience the patrons. Recently, the mall digitised all internal processes across departments. It introduced touchscreen mall directories at all required locations, motorised wheelchairs and digitised customer feedback systems apart from a slew of other tech-driven initiatives.

Introduction of safety bands for kids was another service which was added this year. Families visiting the mall with their children can avail these safety bands which can help track children who get separated from their parents.

New Brands

Viviana Mall has always been sought after by almost all the brands. In the last one year, the mall added international brands like Lavie, Adidas Young Athlete, Lacoste, Craftsvilla, The Souled Store, Reliance Jewels and VH innerwear to its portfolio.

Food Court, Entertainment & Other Initiatives

“We take our theme ‘Celebrate Everyday’ very seriously and curate our activities accordingly. We have one of the largest megaplexes in India – Cinepolis, with 14 screens to hold up to 75 shows. The combined seating capacity is of around 2,400 people. For children of varied age groups, we have Fun City, toy train, skating rink, indoor football dribble court, net cricket arena, twilight bowling, India’s 1st 4D megaplex, London Bus, etc. Each floor has entertainment options available which in itself is unique. We have events like Monday Maniac, Tuesday Treats, Women’s Wednesday, and so on which have been constant crowd pullers. Recently, we have launched a new property – V4Music, in the music space to keep our patrons entertainment round the year. Under V4Music, live music concerts are organised by some of the leading bands, singers, etc,” says Agarwal.

The food court includes Tibb’s Frankie, Wok Express, McDonalds, Pizza Express, KFC, The Irish House, Hitchki, Mad Over Donuts, Burger King, Wow Momos, Sbbaro, Kailash Parbat, Beer Café, Copper Chimney, Northern Tadka, Subway, Pizza Hut, BhagatTarachand, Starbucks, Café Coffee Day, Natural, Mainland China, Rajdhani, Jughead’s, Biryani House, Chaat Café, Malgudi, Only Parathas, Falafels, Chaayos, Sweet Bengal, Baskin Robbins, Theobroma, Love & Cheesecake etc.

Events & Special Activities

‘Viviana Mall’s ‘ExtraodiNAARI’ – Women on Wheelchair’ initiative was a runaway hit and garnered immense response from all walks of life. The mall also introduced electric wheelchairs for people to be independent inside the mall premises.

Viviana Mall celebrated its 6th anniversary with a week-long extravaganza. Customers and retailers, both, were part of celebrations wherein six lucky customers and retail partners won a Nissan Datsun Redi-GO car each in a mega ‘shop and win’ contest.

As part of their anniversary celebrations, there has been a series of fashion, lifestyle and entertainment events to keep shoppers to keep visitors engaged. During one of such events, 45 visitors also won jewellery sets and unique gifts in the ‘daily draws’ organized by the mall. Furthermore, there were celebrities such as Simple Kaur, Leena Jumani, Syantani Ghosh and Nehalaxmi Iyer visiting the mall who kept audience captivated with their performances. The third edition of ‘The Pawsome Show’ organised this year saw participation of over 150 pets, making it one of the city’s biggest pet gatherings.