Vivek Mehta, CEO, MAS Brands India

Vivek Mehta is responsible for developing and executing the company’s strategy of growth and expansion globally and his role includes oversight and leadership for all subsidiaries of MAS Brands. He has been with MAS Brands since May 2013.

Prior to this he was Country Head and General Manager for Callaway Golf India. He was instrumental in setting up Callaway in India (2009). Before this, he was in a senior leadership position in the company’s Global Operations function.

Prior to joining Callaway Golf, he served in senior managerial roles at Whirlpool Corporation in Benton Harbor, MI and i2 Technologies, Dallas, TX.

He has held roles with increasing responsibility over the last 20 years in different functions – sales, marketing, operations, business development & consulting. At Whirlpool and i2 Technologies, he was responsible for the execution of some key strategic global projects in USA, Asia, Europe and Latin America.

He holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT-D) and an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM -A).

He has also attended several executive programs over the last 10 years including Leadership programs at Harvard, Stanford and Center for Creative Leadership over the last 10 years.