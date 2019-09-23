Myntra brings kids wear brand, OshKosh B’Gosh® to India in partnership with Tablez

Myntra announced the launch of OshKosh B’Gosh® one of the most-recognized children’s clothing brands in the United States. Their signature style is rooted in denim, an optimistic color palette and an artful attention to detail. It is clothing that nods to the brand’s roots while moving forward with the perfect balance of quality, value, fashion and kid-friendly style. Along with iconic products like the World’s Best Overalls and Heritage Logo Hoodies – OshKosh B’Gosh® creates clothing that lets kids be kids.

OshKosh B’Gosh® is being launched for the first time in India and will be available online on Myntra through Tablez, the leading organized retail group, the official partner of Oshkosh B’Gosh® in India.

Myntra has over 65,000 options from over 400 kids wear brands and is the go-to destination for branded apparel products. With a good mix of large global brands and small domestic boutiques, Myntra’s range offers both, value for money and quality to shoppers in India.

According to industry reports, the kids fashion market in India stands at US$ 7 billion at present and is expected to reach US$ 13 billion by 2022, with the branded segment gaining fast traction among shoppers.

Speaking on the launch, Amar Nagaram, Head – Myntra Jabong said, “We are delighted to bring OshKosh B’Gosh®, one of the United States leading kids wear brands to our customers in India in partnership with Tablez. We are committed to creating a fashion destination for kids and are focused on building the infant and footwear portfolio, while enhancing the overall catalogue for kids and pre-teens. With our large user base and wide reach, Myntra offers the perfect channel for OshKosh B’Gosh® to scale swiftly, in this market while also helping us solidify our position as the leading destination for kids wear in the country.”

Speaking on the association, Adeeb Ahamed, Managing Director, Tablez, said, “We are very excited to bring OshKosh B’Gosh® to India and partner with Myntra, to offer the brand on its well reached platform. OshKosh B’Gosh® is a time-tested kids wear brand from the USA, offering contemporary fashion with a wide variety of styles and trends. We believe that it has great potential to become one of the leading brands in the kids wear segment in India. Being a pioneer in the e-commerce market and its extensive reach, Myntra is the perfect partner that will enable OshKosh B’Gosh® to reach a large expanse of the fashion-conscious consumers across the country.”